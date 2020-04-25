Chino Police Department
Wednesday, April 15
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14300 block of Cherry Court, 3:49 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6200 block of Princeton Street, 8 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 6400 block of Germantown Road, 8:33 a.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
Shoplifting, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
Forgery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13300 block of Central Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Franklin Court, 4:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of San Antonio Avenue, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 6 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 6700 block of Chino Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 8 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Preciado Avenue, 10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 16
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of Preciado Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 4 a.m.
Lost property, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:24 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:24 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Maxon Lane, noon.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 4900 block of G Street, 4:25 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 17
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:48 a.m.
Forgery, 4100 block of Biscayne Street, 6:24 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Theft, 12400 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 10:51 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
Sunday, April 19
Theft, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, midnight.
Lost property, 14100 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Second Street, 10 a.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Bryant Street, 11:03 a.m.
Theft, 13300 block of Preciado Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Park Place, 2:08 p.m.
Assault, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 8:32 p.m.
Robbery, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 9 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13500 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
Monday, April 20
Possession of marijuana for sale, 12400 block of Baca Avenue, 6:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8800 block of Market Street, 8:20 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 9:16 a.m.
Under the influence, 14100 block of Telephone Avenue, 5:58 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
Vandalism, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:02 a.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 3;23 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3600 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:20 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:21 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
Identity theft, 12600 block of Birch Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
Theft, 5800 block of Harrison Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
Mail theft, 6700 block of Joy Court, 3:05 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Bryant Street, 8:31 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Bryant Street, 6:57 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12900 block of Third Street, 7:25 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, April 15
Trespassing, 15100 block of Hibiscus Avenue, 7:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:09 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15300 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 11:32 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:24 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 13400 block of Treasure Way, 2:08 p.m.
Assault, 15100 block of Hibiscus Avenue, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 16
Burglary, Emerald Way and Skyview Ridge, 8:33 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road 9:35 a.m.
Theft, 2800 block of English Road, 10:25 a.m.
Burglary, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:32 a.m.
Friday, April 17
Burglary, 16200 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 7:04 a.m.
Identity theft, 15600 block of Ethel Street, 10:26 a.m.
Saturday, April 18
Theft, 2300 block of Cottonwood Trail, 9:22 a.m.
Identity theft, 16700 block of Mesa Oak Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:42 p.m.
Sunday, April 19
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:08 a.m.
Trespassing, 15100 block of Hibiscus Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
Burglary, 17900 block of Euclid Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
Monday, April 20
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:24 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:40 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:02 a.m.
Vandalism, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6300 block of Blossom Lane, 10:38 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Mallard Court, 11:32 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:35 p.m.
Theft, 2400 block of Sagora Way, 7:53 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Val Verde Avenue, 5:28 a.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 8:24 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2600 block of Lookout Circle, 10:59 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 4:09 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Slate Drive, 8:35 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:08 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 8:37 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:05 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Woodview Road and Pipeline Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:44 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Skyhawk Court, 11:55 a.m.
