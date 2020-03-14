Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 4
Possession of a controlled substance, 11300 block of Central Avenue, 1:41 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 3:56 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:20 a.m.
Theft, 4800 block of Allesandro Street, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:49 p.m.
Robbery, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Identity theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:41 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Schaefer Avenue, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5400 block of Park Place, 3:30 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5000 block of G Street, 10:11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12600 block of Ninth Street, 11:12 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:39 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Fern Avenue, 1:51 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 15800 block of El Prado Road, 10 a.m.
Identity theft, 4900 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
Robbery, 6800 block of Birmingham Drive, 2:58 p.m.
Vandalism, Ramona Avenue and the railroad tracks, 3:10 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 8600 block of Bay Laurel Street, 5 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Telephone Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Homestead Place, 11:55 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13600 block of Ford Place, 2:30 a.m.
Theft, 15300 block of El Prado Road, 12:03 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 15800 block of El Prado Road, 6 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Oneida Court, 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Possession of a controlled substance, 14800 block of Yorba Court, 12:47 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:26 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3600 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
Assault, 12700 block of 18th Street, 3:25 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 11800 block of Vernon Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 8 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 17500 block of Euclid Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, March 9
Burglary, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:26 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Euclid Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
Assault, 15800 block of Main Street, 12:28 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13400 block Preciado Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Identity theft, 6300 block of Ortega Street, 10:55 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Fourth Street, 11:18 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 4
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:38 a.m.
Assault, 3700 block of Hampton Drive, 2:16 p.m.
Bad check offense, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:38 p.m.
Fraud, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 3:49 p.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:07 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Identity theft, 16400 block of Fox Hollow Way, 10:02 a.m.
Fraud, 15200 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:19 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:32 p.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Deer Haven Drive, 7:10 p.m.
Burglary, 14200 block of Willow Wood Lane, 7:22 p.m.
Drunk in public, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:07 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 11:56 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Trespassing, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:49 p.m.
Bad check offense, 3400 block of Grand Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Heathervale Drive, 6:30 p.m.
Burglary, 13600 block of Monteverde Drive, 8:16 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Identity theft, 2000 block of Paseo Grande, 1:22 p.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Peyton Drive, 3:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13800 block of Crescent Ridge Lane, 7:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 10:45 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Drunk in public, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:20 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 2500 block of Stagecoach Trail, 10:56 a.m.
Vandalism, 16400 block of Misty Hill Drive, 4:49 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 12900 block of Oaks Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive, 5:53 p.m.
Burglary, 1600 block of Pleasant Hill Drive, 8:13 p.m.
Monday, March 9
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, noon.
Wednesday, March 11
Burglary, 3400 block of Grand Avenue, 1:14 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Pomona Rincon Road and Fairway Boulevard, 1:33 a.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:25 p.m.
