Woman facing robbery charge
A 30-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested last Saturday on suspicion of armed robbery after a loss prevention officer at the Walmart store in Chino was assaulted.
Geronica Carolyn Richardson was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino police were called at 8:42 p.m. to the Walmart at 3943 Grand Ave. on a report of a theft in progress, police said.
A woman walked into the store, concealed several items in her purse and was confronted by a loss prevention officer when she tried to leave the store.
The woman assaulted loss prevention officer and fled the store with the merchandise, police said.
Police found the suspect in the parking lot and she was arrested without incident.
Marijuana, gun found at home
Forty pounds of processed marijuana and a firearm were seized by the Chino Hills Police Department Friday morning after a search warrant was served on a home in the 1900 block of Deer Haven Drive, police reported.
Derrick Robinson, 34, a resident of Orlando, Florida, was taken into custody on suspicion of theft of utilities and marijuana cultivation, Deputy J. Drayer said.
The Chino Hills Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Marijuana team went to the home at 8:30 a.m. to serve the search warrant, the deputy said.
“During the investigation, deputies discovered Mr. Robinson was responsible for an electrical bypass, which resulted in the theft of utilities,” he said.
Mr. Robinson was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
A bail amount was not available through jail records Friday afternoon.
Retail theft suspect jailed
A 28-year-old woman suspected of concealing $2,500 in products from the Sephora store at The Shoppes at Chino Hills on Jan. 22 was arrested five days later in Rancho Cucamonga, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.
Taylor Rose Jones, of Long Beach, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of organized retail theft, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
She was released eight hours after her arrest, jail records show.
Chino Hills police were called at 4:13 p.m. Jan. 22 to the Sephora store after a woman walked to a display case carrying Foreo UFO facial devices, Detective Ryan Girard said.
The woman placed several of the items in her purse, walked past an open register and left without paying, the detective said.
The store estimated the stolen products were worth $2,500.
Rancho Cucamonga deputies stopped a car at 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at Highland Avenue and Day Creek Boulevard, and discovered the suspect wanted in the theft was a passenger inside the car, Detective Girard said.
“Chino Hills detectives responded to Rancho Cucamonga where they interviewed Ms. Jones about the theft at Sephora,” Detective Girard said. “Through further investigation, detectives discovered Ms. Jones was responsible for several thefts in Los Angeles County.”
