Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 23
Possession of a controlled substance, C and Seventh streets, 12:32 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 1:41 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:54 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Truman Court, 10:27 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:39 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 4400 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:09 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Clover Court, 2 p.m.
Theft, 6700 block of Star Pine Court, 3:13 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Mail theft, 6000 block of Ida Court, 8:06 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 18000 block of Euclid Avenue, 10:18 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
Burglary, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Maxon Lane, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of Carrillo Street, 10:48 p.m.
Friday, March 25
Burglary, 3400 block of Chino Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 14900 block of Central Avenue, 12:56 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:53 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4800 block of Revere Street, 4:28 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:57 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5100 block of Revere Street, 2 p.m.
Child abuse, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
Theft, 6700 block of Star Pine Court, 3:14 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Central Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 4:06 p.m.
Identity theft, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:05 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Driving under the influence, 17500 block of Euclid Avenue, 12:19 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14700 block of Central Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Burglary, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:13 a.m.
Theft, 4300 block of Gettysburg Street, 9:21 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4600 block of Gettysburg Avenue, 8 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6600 block of Clemson Street, 11:22 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 11:57 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 2:43 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13100 block of Orange Court, 3:10 a.m.
Lost bank card, 12800 block of San Antonio Avenue, 3:18 a.m.
Theft, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 11:40 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
Identity theft, 6800 block of Dublin Drive, 1:09 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, March 28
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of Schaefer Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 8:24 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, 9:37 a.m.
Minor in possession of live ammunition, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Fern Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Burglary, 15900 block of Cypress Avenue, 3:29 a.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:42 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Theft, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, noon.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 2:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5700 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:29 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 1:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 1400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:11 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 23
Stolen vehicle, 15600 block of San Jose Avenue, 9:04 a.m.
Under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 2:17 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
Driving under the influence, 5500 block of Pine Avenue, 12:19 a.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of Sisley Drive, 8:34 a.m.
Burglary, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:02 a.m.
Theft, 13500 block of Martinique Drive, 11:11 a.m.
Bad check offense, 5500 block of Newbriar Way, 4:40 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Butterfield Ranch Road and Shady View Drive, 5:19 p.m.
Theft, 2100 block of Sun Ridge Drive, 8:29 p.m.
Trespassing, Yorba Avenue and Mesa Boulevard, 9:56 p.m.
Friday, March 25
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3200 block of Oakridge Drive, 1:33 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Mystic Canyon and Shady View drives, 4:06 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Royal Ridge and Peyton drives, 10 a.m.
Identity theft, 1000 block of Canyon Glen Road, 10:21 a.m.
Saturday, March 26
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Royal Ridge Drive, 8:45 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Glen Court, 1:47 p.m.
Burglary, 15500 block of Oakflats Road, 5:45 p.m.
Fraud, 15700 block of Country Club Drive, 6:20 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Melody Road, 10:54 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Cypress Lane, 8:19 a.m.
Drunk in public, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:09 p.m.
Assault, 3000 block of Olympic View Drive, 10:38 p.m.
Assault, Whirlaway and Aqueduct lanes, 10:43 p.m.
Monday, March 28
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:46 p.m.
Assault, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:01 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2800 block of Olympic View Drive, 10:07 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Silver Springs Drive, 3 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:43 a.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:26 a.m.
Theft, 4900 block of Heritage Drive, 11:09 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Glen and Highgate courts, 12:28 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:29 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 11:03 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Willowbend Court, 10:20 a.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Greenacre Road, 10:51 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino
Hills Parkway, 12:30 p.m.
Identity theft, 4700 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 12:34 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pomona Rincon Road and Fairway Boulevard, 6:36 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:43 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Bird Farm Road and Carmelita Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
