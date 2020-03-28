Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 18
Mail theft, 11800 block of Craw Avenue, midnight.
Theft, 4700 block of Murrieta Street, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 3600 block of Placentia Court, 4 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:41 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:57 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 10:42 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
Mail theft, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:11 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Robbery, 6300 block of Southwestern Street, 1:30 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Breton Avenue, 6 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 1:17 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:50 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:28 p.m.
Robbery, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5000 block of Carter Street, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 20
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Fern Avenue, 6:32 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:33 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 3 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
Robbery, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:35 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Don Julian Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 5:49 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
Robbery, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Theft from motor vehicles, 14400 block of Willamette Avenue, midnight.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6200 block of Fielding Street, midnight.
Vandalism, 13100 block of San Antonio Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 3:06 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4400 block of Terry Street, 8:35 a.m.
Burglary, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
Vandalism, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, midnight.
Robbery, 13200 block of Sixth Street, 12:17 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, Central and Walnut avenues, 12:49 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Placentia Court, 10:14 p.m.
Monday, March 23
Mail theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, midnight.
Burglary, 15800 block of Elfin Forest Avenue, 1 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 8:16 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
Identity theft, 12700 block of 16th Street, 1:59 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Marigold Drive, 2:27 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3:47 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, March 25
Forgery, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of Oneida Court, 10:18 a.m.
Mail theft, 3600 block of Arvidson Court, 10:45 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 18
Bad check offense, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Bedford Lane and Peyton Drive, 6:56 p.m.
Person under the influence, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 11:26 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:40 a.m.
Fraud, 15700 block of Del Monte Avenue, 8:14 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 11:48 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Parkview Terrace, 1:41 p.m.
Person under the influence, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:52 p.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Evening Terrace Drive, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 20
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:10 a.m.
Identity theft, 2000 block of Miramonte Court, 9:15 a.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 2:07 p.m.
Purse snatch, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 7:02 p.m.
Assault, 15000 block of Willow Hill Drive, 11:28 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
Carrying a concealed firearm, 3300 block of Old Woodview Road, 12:47 a.m.
Monday, March 23
Burglary, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2100 block of San Tropez Court, 1:18 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:14 a.m.
Mail theft, 16600 block of Quail Country Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:29 p.m.
Wednesday, March 25
Burglary, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:15 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Bayberry Drive, 12:19 p.m.
