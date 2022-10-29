Drug take-back day today
Expired or unwanted medications can be turned in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 29) at the Chino Hills Police Department during the 21st Nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Chino Hills Police will collect at its headquarters at 14077 Peyton Drive, in the government center. The service is free and anonymous.
Information: (909) 364-2000.
Chino Police to host open house today
Chino Police Department will host a Community Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 29) at its headquarters, 5450 Guardian Way, north of Walnut Avenue between Benson Avenue and 10th Street. Residents can take a tour of the facility.
Officers will have SWAT team displays and K-9 demonstrations.
Children can wear Halloween costumes, visit the haunted house, and receive treats, police said.
Officers will collect canned and non-perishable food items.
Robber flees with $600 and tobacco
A suspect fled with $600 and tobacco items during an armed robbery early Monday morning at the 7-Eleven store on Francis and Central avenues, Chino Police said.
The robber, wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and a face mask, held a fixed-blade knife and demanded the clerk to open the register, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
The suspect fled before police could arrive. Detectives are investigating, Sgt. Olden said.
Stolen jewelry recovered
Two Long Beach residents were arrested Oct. 20 on suspicion of possessing stolen jewelry taken during a burglary of a Chino Hills home, Chino Hills police said.
Dorothy Randle, 23, and Curtis Witherspoon, 22, were taken into custody at 6:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Paddington Circle, according to San Bernardino County jail records. Ms. Randle is being held on $100,000 bail for burglary and an outstanding warrant, jail records show.
Mr. Witherspoon was released on bail at 11:49 p.m. last Saturday, records show. Chino Hills deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. on a report of a burglary and stopped the suspects’ car nearby, police said.
“Property belonging to the victim was located and recovered,” Chino Hills police said in a statement.
Molestation suspect jailed
Police in Chino arrested a man in Pomona Oct. 13 on suspicion of molesting a girl nearly 30 years ago, according to Chino Police Sgt. Ted Olden.
Tracy Andrew Price, 56, a resident of Gardenville, Nevada, is being held on $2.5 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and oral copulation on a child younger than 14 years old, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police received a report six months ago about lewd acts on a child three decades ago, Sgt. Olden said.
“The case was turned over to investigators who began investigating the allegations and learned that incidents occurred in Chino nearly 30 years ago,” Sgt. Olden said.
“The victim, a juvenile at the time, alleged that a family acquaintance committed lewd acts against her when she was a child. Based on the allegations, detectives began an extensive search for the suspect.” The man was tracked to a location in the 2200 block of Kathryn Avenue in Pomona where he was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Oct. 13 without incident.
