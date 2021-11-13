Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Burglary, 12200 block of Colony Avenue, 4:37 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Third Street, 6:03 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 11:43 a.m.
Assault, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 2:13 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Wilson Street, 8:49 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of Treadwell Avenue, 10 p.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Almond Avenue, 10:13 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Colony Avenue, 2:46 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 3:40 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:56 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:37 p.m.
Assault, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:58 p.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of Benson Avenue, 2 p.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 7:55 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Apple Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 4800 block of Philadelphia Street, 10 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5100 block of Riverside Drive, 11:26 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
Theft, 12700 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, 12000 block of Carlisle Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, midnight.
Mail theft, 7000 block of Margaret Street, midnight.
Mail theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:09 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Jamestown Place, 3:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Edison Avenue, 10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5800 block of National Place, 12:59 p.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Joshua Avenue, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of Yorba Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5 p.m.
Assault, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, 7:05 p.m.
Theft, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:48 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14800 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 8 p.m.
Selling liquor to a minor, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 9 p.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Salem Street, 10:36 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Norton Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Assault, 11900 block of Ottawa Place, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Roswell Avenue, 1 a.m.
Assault, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:35 a.m.
Vandalism, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:08 p.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 4:59 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 16th Street and Tronkeel Avenue, 6:15 p.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 8 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Vandalism, 3900 block of Lupe Street, midnight.
Driving under the influence, East End and Schaefer avenues, 12:58 a.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Albers Way, 1 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Victoria Street, 4:31 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3800 block of Lake Street, 10 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13100 block of Ninth Street, 10:03 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 1:21 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
Assault, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
Assault, 16000 block of Begonia Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:51 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 7:47 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13600 block of Becraft Place, 8:35 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 8
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 7:42 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11300 block of Benson Avenue, 8 a.m.
Theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 12:21 p.m.
Burglary, 6200 block of Garfield Street, 2:26 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Philadelphia Street and Towne Square, 4:52 p.m.
Theft, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 7:18 p.m.
Possession of metal knuckles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:59 p.m.
Assault, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 9:49 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, 12900 block of Fifth Street, 3:29 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:48 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Possession of narcotics, Peyton Drive and Bedford Lane, 1:19 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2500 block of Cottonwood Trail, 11:15 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3300 block of Marble Ridge Road, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Stolen license plate, 2200 block of Wandering Ridge Road, 1:54 p.m.
Burglary, 13600 block of Monteverde Drive, 3:55 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
Driving under the influence, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 4:11 a.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 7:35 a.m.
Burglary, 2800 block of Olympic View Drive, 2:02 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue, 2:09 a.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Carriage House Drive, 9:19 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 1:24 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 8
Driving under the influence, Los Serranos County Club Drive and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 1:54 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15300 block of Aqueduct Lane, 7:37 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:25 p.m.
Fraud, 15500 block of Outrigger Drive, 1:05 p.m.
Assault, 2000 block of Avenida Hacienda, 7:38 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Carrying a concealed firearm, Woodview Road and Medlar Lane, 2:46 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:36 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:15 a.m.
Identity theft, 2500 block of Olympic View Drive, 3:42 p.m.
