Sexual assault suspect arrested
Chino police jailed a 34-year-old man last Saturday morning on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child over the past six years.
Manuel Tortoledo, a Chino resident, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. at his home in the 5100 block of B St., Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Officers were called to a home in the 12900 block of Fifth Street at 8:57 a.m. to investigate a sexual battery report, the sergeant said.
“They learned that a 13-year-old child had been sexually assaulted multiple times,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “During the investigation, Mr. Tortoledo was identified as the suspect in connection with the incidents.”
Mr. Tortoledo was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga without bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
“A bail enhancement for Mr. Tortoledo was obtained due to the severity of the crime,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Carjacking suspect sought
A carjacking suspect is being sought by Chino Police Department after a man was forcefully pushed to the ground and the car was taken last Saturday morning in the 12800 block of Yorba Avenue in Chino.
The car was found abandoned at 3:54 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of G Street in Chino, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Chino police officers went to Yorba Avenue at 8:22 a.m. on a report of a carjacking, learning the victim was standing next to his parked car while it was turned on, the sergeant said.
“An unknown man forcefully pushed the victim and entered the vehicle and drove away.
Officers conducted an area check for the vehicle but did not locate it,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
After the vehicle was found on G Street, it was returned to the victim.
A description of the suspect was not provided.
CVFD to host open house
Chino Valley Fire District will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. The event is free to the public.
“Learn about your fire district and other valuable safety messages,” the fire district said in a statement.
This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety.”
Information: (909) 902-5260.
Weed abatement hearing Oct. 13
Chino Valley Fire District will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 for residents to object to their “weed abatement notice to destroy letter.”
A list of properties in violation of the fire district’s weed abatement policies can be found at chinoval leyfire.org or during business hours at fire district headquarters at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: Deputy Fire Marshal Austin Ott at (909) 902-5260.
Chino Police open house Oct. 23
The Chino Police Department will offer station tours and have live demonstrations of its K-9, motor and drone teams during an open house event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
The police department is located at 5450 Guardian Way, north of Walnut Avenue between Benson Avenue and 10th Street.
SWAT team and Mounted Posse displays will be featured and children may come dressed in Halloween costumes, take a tour of a “haunted” training room and receive sweet treats. Residents are encouraged to bring canned or non-perishable foods that will be donated to local food banks.
The Chino Valley Fire District and Inland Empire Humane Society will have booths set up at the event.
