Sheriff, CHP traffic grants
Grants awarded to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga station will be used to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors to reduce the risk of car crashes in the community.
The grants, which expire on Sept. 30, 2022, come from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will use its $520,000 grant for 10 of its contract cities, which are Chino Hills, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Highland, Loma Linda, Rancho Cucamonga, Twentynine Palms, Victorville, Yucaipa and Yucca Valley.
“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Deputy Melissa Harrison said. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”
The grants will pay for DUI saturation patrols, Know Your Limit campaigns to educate the public on the dangers of drinking and driving, enforcement operations focused on distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law, bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcements, and enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors such as speeding, failure to yield running stop signs or red lights and improper turning or lane changes.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Stephen Rawls said the grant will focus on the department’s coverage area of the 60 Freeway and State Route 83 (Euclid Avenue) in Chino, the 71 Freeway in Chino and Chino Hills, State Route 142 (Carbon Canyon Road) in Chino Hills along with the 10 and 15 freeways, State Routes 30 and 66 and all of its roads in the county areas of Chino, Montclair and Upland.
Between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019, more than 2,000 people were injured or killed in traffic collisions in the Rancho Cucamonga station’s area by drivers speeding, making improper turns, unsafe lane changes, impaired driving or automobile right-of-way violations, Officer Rawls said.
“In addition to enhanced enforcement, officers will be vigilant and enforce distracted driving and occupant restraint violations,” he said.
Stabbing victim identified
A 61-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man fatally stabbed Oct. 6 at a trucking distribution center in Chino was identified as Roy Gene Todd, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office reported.
Mr. Todd was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11:08 p.m. stabbing in the 6700 block of Bickmore Avenue, the Chino Police Department said.
The suspect, identified as Miguel Viveros, 47, of Fontana, was booked without bail on suspicion of murder at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino police are still trying to determine the exact motive and circumstances in the stabbing but said the two men work as truck drivers and were dropping off deliveries when they became involved in a dispute.
Mr. Viveros was arrested at the scene, police said.
CVFD to host open house
Chino Valley Fire District will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon today (Oct. 16) at the Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. The event is free to the public.
“Learn about your fire district and other valuable safety messages,” the fire district said in a statement.
This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety.”
Schedule of events: 9:30 a.m. Mt. SAC Academy ladder throw; 10 and 11 a.m., Chino Valley Fire District Explorer Post 911 demonstration; 10:30 a.m., What we wear presentation; and 11:30 a.m., auto extrication demonstration.
Station tours will not take place because of coronavirus safety protocols.
Information: (909) 902-5260.
Chino Police open house Oct. 23
The Chino Police Department will offer station tours and have live demonstrations of its K-9, motor and drone teams during an open house event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
The police department is located at 5450 Guardian Way, north of Walnut Avenue between Benson Avenue and 10th Street.
SWAT team and Mounted Posse displays will be featured and children may come dressed in Halloween costumes, take a tour of a “haunted” training room and receive treats.
Residents are encouraged to bring canned or non-perishable foods that will be donated to local food banks.
The Chino Valley Fire District and Inland Empire Humane Society will have booths set up at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.