Schools locked down for incident
Students and staff at Chino High and Walnut Avenue Elementary schools in Chino were locked down for about an hour Wednesday afternoon after police received a call of a person possibly armed with a gun inside a home directly across the street from the elementary school.
No arrest was made.
Chino police responded to a home around 1:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of Walnut Avenue, closed the street in both directions from Benson Avenue to 10th Street, and kept students and staff at the two schools inside their classroom during the incident.
By 2:45 p.m., police detained the unidentified person and determined there was no longer a threat.
The school lockdowns were lifted minutes later.
No other details of the incident have been released.
Robbery suspects sought
A cell phone and credit cards were taken during a September robbery in the 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue in Chino Hills, police said.
Deputies were dispatched to the Chino Hills Police lobby at 9:02 a.m. Monday where the victim reported he was on Monte Vista Avenue in September with a group of people when he was punched multiple times in the face and was robbed.
“After the robbery, the victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used. The investigation is ongoing,” Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
Chino man killed in crash
A 28-year-old Chino man was killed Nov. 30 in a traffic collision at Mission Boulevard and Haven Avenue in Ontario, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office reported Sunday.
Shaddoe Duckett was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11:20 p.m. crash.
No details of the collision have been released by the Ontario Police Department.
Anyone with information can call Ontario Police at (909) 395-2001.
Man stabbed by roommate
Chino Hills police said a warrant was issued on a person accused of stabbing his roommate in Chino Hills. The unidentified victim was treated at Chino Valley Medical Center around 10:50 p.m. Nov. 30 for a stab wound to his upper torso, Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
“The suspect and the victim were roommates and got into a physical altercation,” Sgt. Sousa said.
The suspect was not identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.