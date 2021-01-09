One arrested in DUI operation
Chino Hills police jailed one driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and issued 19 citations during a Dec. 31 citywide saturation patrol.
Among the 19 citations, one driver was cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed or driving on a suspended or revoked license, Chino Hills police reported.
“DUI enforcements are based on a history of DUI crashes related to specific holidays,” a police department news release stated. “The primary purpose of DUI enforcement is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”
Chino Hills police will conduct a similar operation on Sunday, Feb. 7, which is Super Bowl Sunday.
Information: 364-2000.
Enforcement nets citations in Chino
Chino police issued 81 citations and made three arrests druing a four-hour enforcement operation on Euclid Avenue between Kimball and Pine avenues this week, the department announced on its Facebook page.
On. Dec. 31, Chino police made one arrest during a citywide DUI enforcement operation.
“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” said Chino Police Sgt. Ted Olden.
Man, woman jailed in identity theft
Police officers in Chino arrested a man and woman early Sunday morning on suspicion of identity theft and drug charges after drugs, drug materials and evidence of identity theft were found inside a Chino motel room.
Alexis Dominguez, 28, of Ontario and Jennive Nava, 24, of Bloomington were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino police were called at 3:35 a.m. to the 12300 block of Twin Gables Drive on a report of a man trying to access several parked cars, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Officers learned Mr. Dominguez was on felony probation for vehicle theft,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Officers then went to the Motel 6 at 12266 Central Ave. in Chino where Mr. Dominguez was renting a room and found drugs, drug materials and evidence of identity theft, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Police learned Ms. Nava was wanted on an outstanding warrant on a previous conviction of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.
DUI suspected in Euclid Ave. crash
A 41-year-old Long Beach woman was jailed Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after the car she was driving went off the roadway and struck a large tree in southern Chino. A passenger suffered moderate in the 2:41 a.m. crash, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Officers went to the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Pomona Rincon Road on a report of a one-car crash, finding the car had struck the tree and the driver had walked away.
About 30 minutes later, police arrested the driver—Laura Maldonado-Flores—who was found hiding nearby, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“Ms. Flores who also suffered minor injuries due to the collision, was determined to have been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol,” the sergeant said.
Ms. Flores was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.
She was released from the jail at 8:29 p.m. Sunday after posting $100,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Robbery victim knocked out
Police in Chino Hills are looking for two men wanted for assaulting and robbing a man Christmas afternoon at a gas station in Chino Hills.
Deputies went to the Shell Gas Station at 3310 Grand Ave. at Peyton Drive at 3:24 p.m. on a report of an unconscious man in the parking lot, said Sgt. Michael Warrick.
The unidentified man had been knocked unconscious before the suspects stole the victim’s property and fled.
A description of the suspects was not provided.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
Shoplifting suspects arrested
Two people—including a 35-year-old Chino Hills man—were arrested Monday night on suspicion of shoplifting from a Rancho Cucamonga store and leading deputies on a short police pursuit.
Jerome Daniels is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He is on Post Release Community Supervision, said Rancho Cucamonga Police Sgt. S. Lim.
Mr. Daniel was arrested with Jasmine Aitchison, 25, of Upland, following a shoplifting incident at Home Depot, 11884 Foothill Blvd., west of the 15 Freeway.
Deputies were called at 9 p.m. after witnesses reported a woman was concealing tools in a backpack, Sgt. Lim said.
“Ms. Aitchison attempted to exit the store through an emergency exit, but was unsuccessful,” the sergeant said. “She eventually exited through the self-service registers and fled in an awaiting black sedan driven by a second suspect, identified as Mr. Daniels.”
After the vehicle fled onto a nearby cul-de-sac, the car struck several parked cars.
“The driver proceeded onto Church Street where deputies located him and initiated a pursuit,” Sgt. Lim said. The car hit the center divider at Church Street and Mayten Avenue, and both suspects ran.
A Rancho Cucamonga Police bloodhound found Mr. Daniels hiding on the balcony of an apartment and found Ms. Aitchison hiding in bushes, Sgt. Lim said.
The pair is facing charges of shoplifting and resisting a police officer.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 477-2800.
