Chino Police Department
Wednesday, June 17
Burglary, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 1:53 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Norton Avenue and Carter Street, 2:28 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Gettysburg Avenue, 2:29 a.m.
Identity theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 9:12 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
Identity theft, 6600 block of Arthur Street, 3:23 p.m.
Assault, 12800 block of Raintree Court, 5:40 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:22 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
Identity theft, 6800 block of Laurel Court, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6200 block of Verdugo Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
Vandalism, 16100 block of Huckleberry Avenue, noon.
Shoplifting, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 6000 block of C Street, 2:36 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 4:21 p.m.
Identity theft, 6500 block of Arthur Street, 4:30 p.m.
Assault, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 4:33 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:15 p.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
Friday, June 19
Theft from motor vehicles, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 2:19 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12500 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:34 a.m.
Mail theft, 6200 block of Clover Court, 3:30 a.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Independence Street, 8:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of El Prado Road, 9:20 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3:13 p.m.
Vandalism, 8700 block of Bay Laurel Street, 4 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:45 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13700 block of Central Avenue, 10:46 p.m.
Saturday, June 20
Disorderly conduct, Edison and Telephone avenues, 1:41 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 2:14 a.m.
Altering vehicle registration, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 6:59 a.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
Vandalism, 13300 block of Treadwell Avenue, 2 p.m.
Fictitious check, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:02 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13200 block of Bay Meadow Avenue, 5 p.m.
Vandalism, 4900 block of G Street, 5:25 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 5:43 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Jamestown Court, 6 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
Vandalism, 4600 block of Chino Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Basswood Avenue, 11:03 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6700 block of Medford Court, 11:39 p.m.
Sunday, June 21
Sexual assault, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:03 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5800 block of National Place, 6:23 a.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 4800 block of Lincoln Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of 13th Street, 5:12 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:29 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Orgren Avenue, 11 p.m.
Identity theft, 4600 block of Oceanside Drive, 11:04 p.m.
Monday, June 22
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6800 block of Finch Court, 4:49 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Schaefer Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3500 block of Placentia Court, 1:33 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Arlington Place, 10:15 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:47 p.m.
Vandalism, 4400 block of Roosevelt Street, 6:16 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13300 block of Fifth Street, 7:42 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of San Antonio Avenue, 7:05 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, June 17
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 3:02 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 15700 block of Dimity Avenue, 3:13 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:21 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 10:52 a.m.
Burglary, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 1:15 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 4300 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 3:43 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
Stolen license plate, 1400 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 9:27 a.m.
Mail theft, Stagecoach Trail and Rock Springs Drive, 10:36 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Valle Vista Drive, 12:18 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Beverly Glen Road and Glen Court, 7:19 p.m.
Friday, June 19
Identity theft, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:14 a.m.
Saturday, June 20
Burglary, 3300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:53 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Sprig Street, 7:16 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:01 a.m.
Vandalism, 15600 block of Sprig Street, 9:10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:20 a.m.
Theft, 15200 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
Monday, June 22
Assault, 15800 block of Sedona Drive, 3:58 a.m.
Identity theft, 3100 block of Royal Court, 11:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Nordic Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 10800 block of Grand Avenue (country area), 4:38 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
Possession of narcotics, Scenic Ridge Drive and Rimrock Avenue, 2:48 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14700 block of Brierwood Drive, 10:35 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2300 block of Canyon Terrace Drive, 11:31 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24
Driving under the influence, Monteverde Drive and Grand Avenue, 1:30 a.m.
Fraud, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 6:53 p.m.
