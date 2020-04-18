Chino Police Department
Wednesday, April 8
Theft, 4100 block of Margarita Street, noon.
Vandalism, 4100 block of Van Buren Street, 2 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Lime Place, 8:09 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:48 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Sixth Street, 11 p.m.
Thursday, April 9
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 5:49 a.m.
Fictitious check, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15800 block of Flora Lane, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, April 10
Stolen vehicle, 6600 block of Fillmore Street, 8:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Lindsay Court, 12:09 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
Theft, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 4 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Revere Street, 4:45 p.m.
Disorderly conduct-alcohol, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Murrieta Street, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 11
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 5:45 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
Fictitious check, 12400 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:18 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:55 a.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
Theft, 11500 block of Miramar Lane, 11:14 p.m.’
Sunday, April 12
Arson, 16200 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:19 a.m.
Fictitious check, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:39 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12900 block of Homestead Place, 11:02 a.m.
False impersonation, 3700 block of Maxon Lane, 5:45 p.m.
Monday, April 13
Assault, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, April 8
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:18 a.m.
Under the influence, 1900 block of Big Oak Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
Identity theft, 4200 block of Valle Vista Drive, 3:17 p.m.
Identity theft, 15800 block of Palomino Drive, 4:54 p.m.
Thursday, April 9
Possession of a controlled substance, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:01 a.m.
Pickpocket, 15300 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:29 p.m.
Fraud, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
Friday, April 10
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6100 block of Parkcrest Drive, 3:14 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17200 block of East View Drive, 7:03 a.m.
Bad check offense, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:46 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15300 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
Identity theft, 1900 block of Paseo Grande, 11:14 a.m.
Vandalism, 4400 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 11:22 a.m.
Under the influence, Woodview Road and Versante Lane, 9:34 p.m.
Saturday, April 11
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Village Drive, 5:07 a.m.
Theft, 14900 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 8:43 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15300 block of Murray Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
Fraud, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
Burglary, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 9:23 p.m.
Sunday, April 12
Under the influence, Los Serranos and Pomona Rincon roads, 8:39 a.m.
Monday, April 13
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:25 a.m.
