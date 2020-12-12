Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 6:17 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
Theft, 5300 block of Malibu Way, 6 p.m.
Vandalism, 13600 block of Bunker Hill Place, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Forgery, Francis and Central avenues, 8:32 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9 a.m.
Forgery, 11700 block of Belmont Place, 3:56 p.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Almond Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Murder, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Mail theft, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Polk Court, 1:35 a.m.
Fraudulent possession of a scanning device, 6:55 a.m.
Identity theft, 4800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Teresita Court, 2:05 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Francis and Vernon avenues, 3:54 p.m.
Assault, 5000 block of G Street, 5:18 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Attempted murder with a firearm, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 12:30 a.m.
Theft, 8600 block of Autumn Path Street, 1:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Locust Street, 10:19 a.m.
Mail theft, 14500 block of Marquette Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14500 block of Marquette Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Stolen vehicle, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of 10th Street, 2 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:03 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 16300 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 7
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 4700 block of Belmont Street, 11:39 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Francis and Yorba avenues, 4:19 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Possession of a controlled substance, Central Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 12:03 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, 12:12 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Identity theft, 5000 block of Los Serranos Road, 11:12 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4900 block of Fairway Boulevard, 3:12 p.m.
Arson, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
Burglary, 3500 block of Terrace Drive, 6:42 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Mesa Boulevard and Mariposa Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Burglary, 5800 block of Ridgegate Drive, 9:22 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Pine Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 3:13 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 6:41 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Assault, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 9:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3500 block of Arbor Court, 10:48 a.m.
Fraud, 18100 block of Conestoga Lane, 2:16 p.m.
Burglary, 15200 block of Peach Street, 3:17 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Theft, 3900 block of Valle Vista Drive, 11:03 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:47 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Stolen vehicle, 15900 block of Oak Hill Drive, 10:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 10:12 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 7
Stolen vehicle, 15500 block of Avery Street, 5:48 a.m.
Identity theft, 16500 block of Aquamarine Court, 11:29 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Theft, 14300 block of Ashbury Drive, 8:59 a.m.
Thet, 14300 block of Cottage Lane, 10:20 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:31 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1600 block of Rainbow Knoll, 11:33 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Roswell Avenue and Pamela Drive, 2:03 p.m.
Burglary, 5600 block of Bedrock Lane, 2:04 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Talbot Court, 7:18 p.m.
