Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Burglary, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 1 a.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Benson Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12600 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
Mail theft, 15800 block of Canopy Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of East End Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 4:47 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 5:52 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 6:49 p.m.
Assault, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 7:52 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Vandalism, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 1 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 4:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of Fillmore Street, 5 p.m.
Assault with a firearm, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 6:01 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4900 block of Twain Street, 11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:05 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Assault, 12800 block of 12th Street, 1:57 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Apricot Avenue, 6:12 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11700 block of Craw Avenue, 8 a.m.
False impersonation, 5300 block of Phillips Boulevard, 10:36 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:48 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:52 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of La Causey Court, 3:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:32 p.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Magnolia Avenue 6:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9 p.m.
Sexual assault, 4900 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 8:08 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Benson and Schaefer avenues, 10:35 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Identity theft, 6500 block of Homan Court, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, Philadelphia Street and Central Avenue, 6:36 a.m.
Mail theft, 15900 block of Apricot Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, noon.
Assault, 3400 block of Chino Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
Vandalism, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 6:38 a.m.
Forgery, 15400 block of Euclid Avenue, 7:56 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Riverside Drive and Concord Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Margarita Street, 11:50 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:40 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:12 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:41 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:20 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Drunk in public, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:42 a.m.
Drunk in public, Peyton and Valle Vista drives, 2:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15200 block of Carmelita Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:51 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Rolling Ridge Drive, 2:28 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Possession of narcotics, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 4:30 a.m.
Identity theft, 13800 block of Monteverde Drive, 1:48 p.m.
Theft, Los Serranos Country Club Drive and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 1:50 p.m.
Identity theft, 5400 block of Wild Sage Place, 2:10 p.m.
Assault, 2100 block of Los Ranchitos Road, 5:18 p.m.
Theft, 3300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:46 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Pine Avenue and Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:46 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Vandalism, 2000 block of Miramonte Court, 1:15 p.m.
Fraud, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 2:39 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Theft, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Theft. 3200 block of Skyview Ridge, 7:29 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14300 block of Pleasant Hill Drive, 7:54 a.m.
Shoplifting, 17600 block of Osbourne Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Vandalism, 5800 block of Mimosa Court, 7:45 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:26 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Vandalism, 5000 block of Highview Street, 8:01 a.m.
Vandalism, 16200 block of Pinehurst Drive, 8:37 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:03 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2400 block of Via La Mesa, 11:39 a.m.
