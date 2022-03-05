Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Possession of a controlled substance, 3500 block of Walnut Avenue, 2:21 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 17500 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:46 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:20 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 13800 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
Robbery, 13100 block of Third Street, 11:45 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central and Country Fair avenues, 12:16 p.m.
Discharging a BB gun with gross negligence, 6800 block of Edison Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Burglary, 6000 block of Kimball Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 5:34 p.m.
Vandalism, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 6:51 p.m.
Robbery, 14100 block of Fern Avenue, 8 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12700 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Identity theft, 13600 block of Yorba Avenue, midnight.
Fraud, 16100 block of Eastridge Court, 9:59 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Polk Court, 11:26 a.m.
Mail theft, 14000 block of Laurelwood Place, noon.
Stolen vehicle, 6100 block of Kimball Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Loraine Avenue, 7:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:11 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Assault, 13100 block of 19th Street, 4:15 a.m.
Identity theft, 6500 block of Luna Court, 10:56 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 10 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Fifth Street, 10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16100 block of Fern Avenue, 12:37 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 12:39 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:34 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 2:20 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Ramona and Eucalyptus avenues, 2:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:48 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of 19th Street, noon.
Theft, 6400 block of Youngstown Street, 2:44 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3700 block of Arvidson Street, 4 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 4:36 p.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 4900 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:42 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Assault, 4100 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:26 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13300 block of Hariana Avenue, 3:35 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Roswell Avenue, 5:07 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6400 block of Susana Street, 10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 15700 block of Agave Avenue, 11 p.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, 11:38 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 28
Possession of drug materials, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, 1:34 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Magnolia Avenue, 7:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13300 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:17 a.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Begnoia Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
Theft, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 6:27 a.m.
Vandalism, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 9:33 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
Possession of an open alcohol container in public, 13000 block of 10th Street, 2:55 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Lombardy Street, 8 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Ottawa Place, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
Identity theft, 13700 block of Benson Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 8:15 a.m.
Theft, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3;12 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2800 block of Eagle Crest Road, 3:04 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Fraud, 16100 block of Eastridge Court, 9:59 a.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Avenal Court, 2:07 p.m.
Theft, 4500 block of Willowbend Court, 3:11 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 3:39 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:51 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
Arson, 15700 block of San Jose Avenue, 8:56 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15600 block of Country Club Drive, 10:19 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Burglary, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 9:44 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 1:37 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 3:07 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6100 block of Fleetwood Lane, 9:31 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 28
Identity theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:02 p.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 7:31 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Village Drive, 7:36 a.m.
Assault, 2500 block of Madrugada Drive, 9:50 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4000 block of Rosebay Drive, 10:09 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
Theft, 15700 block of Sprig Street, 10:39 a.m.
Assault, 15300 block of Ilex Drive, 2:02 p.m.
