Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 7
Vandalism, 4000 block of Enrico Street, 12:59 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:48 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 11:59 a.m.
Public urination, 16100 block of Mill Creek Avenue, 1:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Gird Street and Fern Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Nuisance on private property, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 3:01 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Preciado Avenue, 3:54 a.m.
Assault, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 5:13 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 5:15 a.m.
Possession of marijuana for sale, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:38 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14300 block of Telephone Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
Assault, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
Riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:42 a.m.
Arson, 16500 block of Euclid Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 11200 block of Central Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 12:50 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 7:52 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Burglary, 13300 block of Euclid Avenue, 10 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:55 a.m.
Assault, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:46 p.m.
Contempt of court, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
Assault on a child, 12700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:47 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 16600 block of Euclid Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 5300 block of B Street, 11:18 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
Assault, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 12:05 a.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 1 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12900 block of 14th Street, 2:32 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 3:56 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 4600 block of Oceanside Drive, 11:48 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Assault, 13200 block of 14th Street, 1:56 a.m.
Robbery, 14200 block of Whitebark Avenue, 7:10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:53 p.m.
Theft, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Robbery, 6600 block of Homan Court, 7:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of San Antonio Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
Vandalism, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 9 p.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Oaks Avenue, 9 p.m.
Monday, July 12
Assault, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 12:12 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Maxon Lane, 12:15 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, Norton Avenue and Wilson Street, 3:23 a.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Benson Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Oaks Avenue, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
Identity theft, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:51 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 7
Possession of a controlled substance, Red Barn Court and Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:25 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:39 a.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:55 a.m.
Assault, 14600 block of Prairieview Circle, 10:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 4100 block of El Molino Boulevard, 4:07 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Vandalism, 4700 block of Fairway Boulevard, 11:18 a.m.
Theft, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:26 p.m.
Identity theft, 4400 block of Village Drive, 4:54 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:08 a.m.
Fraud, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 2:39 p.m.
Fraud, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:32 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
Assault, 6400 block of Sunny Meadow Lane, 10:15 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Sandlewood Lane, 12:55 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Rancho Hills Drive and Ranch Creek Lane, 1:57 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 4300 block of Mission Hills Drive, 10:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Attempted robbery, 6000 block of Parkcrest Drive, 10:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 12:09 p.m.
Monday, July 12
Fraud, 14600 block of Grandrue Place, 12:13 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Fleetwood Lane and Woodbridge Street, 3:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 4:02 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Saint Andrews Drive, 4:32 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 1700 block of Mill Stream Drive, 1:05 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive, 2:10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 5:44 a.m.
Assault, 17600 block of Wildflower Place, 11:47 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Glen Court and Le Parc Boulevard, 5:08 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2300 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 5:17 p.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Alder Place, 10:10 p.m.
