Chino Police Department
Wednesday, June 8
Assault with a deadly weapon, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:22 a.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Russell Avenue, 2:26 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12400 block of Fern Avenue, 2:47 a.m.
Contempt of court, disorderly behavior, 6100 block of Salem Street, 8:35 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
Theft, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 4:09 p.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Salem Street, 4:58 p.m.
Identity theft, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Marsh Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Assault, 8800 block of Kings Canyon Street, 10:07 p.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 10:12 p.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Don Julian Avenue, 11 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of 11th Street, 11:50 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of Fifth Street, 5:48 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14000 block of Yorba Avenue, 6 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 7:12 a.m.
Identity theft, 8500 block of Blue Spruce Street, noon.
Giving false identification to police, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 1:05 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of 10th Street, 3:51 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12300 block of Russell Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Redwood Avenue, 7 p.m.
Assault, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of 11th Street, 8:29 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:31 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4800 block of Philadelphia Street, 11 p.m.
Friday, June 10
Assault, 5100 block of Revere Street, 12:56 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 7:05 a.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
Driving under the influence of a drug, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13600 block of 12th Street, 4 p.m.
Theft, 6200 block of Joaquin Street, 5:22 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 10:41 p.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Ross Avenue, 10:52 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:05 a.m.
Transporting a controlled substance, Francis and Vernon avenues, 2:59 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Francis and Vernon avenues, 2:59 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Los Vientos Road, 9:41 a.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Park Place, 12:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence of drugs, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 12:40 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:19 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15600 block of El Prado Road, 2:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 5:46 p.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4100 block of Alma Court, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
Exhibiting a concealed firearm in public, 5000 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Jefferson Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 1:48 a.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10 a.m.
Vandalism, 5000 block of D Street, 11:50 a.m.
Burglary, 4600 block of Edison Avenue, noon.
Child abuse, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6100 block of Salem Street, 10 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12000 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:33 p.m.
Theft, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
Monday, June 13
Possession of drug materials, Philadelphia Street and Central Avenue, 3:07 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Maxon Lane, 6:17 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 8:39 a.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Benson Avenue, 8:56 a.m.
Burglary, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6000 block of Chino Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
Theft, 13500 block of Ardmore Place, 10:51 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 11 a.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:26 a.m.
Identity theft, 12700 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block Riverside Drive, 7:30 p.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Magnolia Avenue, 4:24 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12600 block of Colony Street, 11 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, June 8
Vandalism, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Assault, 13800 block of Peyton Drive, 7:55 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Butterfield Ranch Road and Picasso Drive, 8:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:50 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Aspen Lane, 5:27 a.m.
Kidnapping, assault, disfigurement, 4900 block of Soquel Canyon Parkway, 7:22 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Bayberry Drive and Oak Creek Road, 9:07 p.m.
Friday, June 10
Possession of narcotics, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:34 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Reservoir Place, 8:43 a.m.
Under the influence, Carbon Canyon and Valley Springs roads, 1:22 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Identity theft, 15800 block of Fetlock Lane, 4:44 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
Burglary, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 7:22 a.m.
Sunday, June 12
Assault on a peace officer with a knife, 6100 block of Geanie Court, 8:17 a.m.
Monday, June 13
Carrying a concealed firearm, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 3:04 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, La Sierra and Monteverde drives, 10:41 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 16100 block of Royal Troone Court, 11:50 a.m.
Fraud, 2400 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 12:46 p.m.
Drunk in public, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 2:31 p.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:55 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16700 block of Sagebrush Street, 6:29 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2600 block of Stagecoach Trail, 8:56 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of Mesa Bluff Court, 11:42 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13300 block of Evening Song Place, 5:04 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:14 p.m.
Shoplifting, 1400 block of Carbon Canyon Road, 6:37 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
Theft, 4200 block of Foxrun Drive, 2:52 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
Identity theft, 15700 block of Amston Court, 4:02 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 9:31 p.m.
