Two fires reported Wednesday
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters battled two blazes Wednesday in the northern area of Chino.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THIS SERVICE IS THE EXACT REPLICA OF OUR NEWSPAPER - PAGE BY PAGE AS IF IT WERE IN YOUR HANDS. BECOME A MEMBER TODAY!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$39.00
|for 365 days
|2 Year Access
|$78.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$117.00
|for 1095 days
|4 Year Access
|$156.00
|for 1460 days
Get Started in accessing our paid content at no additional fee for the duration of your membership. To signup for a new membership please click here.
If missed delivery or wet paper please call our office 909-628-5501 ext 110 Leave a detailed message with name, address, and phone number. Readers must call before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Re-deliveries are available for Chino residents until 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters battled two blazes Wednesday in the northern area of Chino.
Firefighters went to 11425 San Felipe Ave. at 6:08 p.m. on a report of a fully-engulfed barn fire, said Chino Valley Fire spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. Ten minutes before midnight, Chino Valley and Montclair firefighters went to 12040 East End Ave. on a report of a fire of an abandoned house, Ms. De Guevara said.
“Firefighters arrived to find a large abandoned house with heavy fire to the north side of the structure,” she said. “Firefighters kept the fire from further advancement.”
No other buildings were affected and no injuries were reported, Ms. De Guevara said. The causes of the fires remain under investigation, the spokeswoman said.
A 38-year-old Chino man was arrested by Chino Hills police early Thursday morning on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm without a serial number during a traffic stop near Rimrock Avenue and Scenic Ridge Drive in Chino Hills.
Jesse Clifford Scalf is being held on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Chino Hills police said Mr. Scalf is a convicted felon and was arrested at 12:07 a.m. after deputies found a firearm magazine with numerous rounds of ammunition and the unserialized gun inside his car, police said.
Mr. Scalf is scheduled to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room on Monday, jail records show.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.