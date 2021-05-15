Chino Police Department
Wednesday, May 5
Vandalism, 3900 block of Lexington Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13600 block of Ford Place, 2 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15900 block of Euclid Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4300 block of Riverside Drive, 11:03 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 5700 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:58 a.m.
Assault, 13500 block of Third Street, 3:32 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Vandalism, 6400 block of Marymount Street, 6 p.m.
Burglary, 6400 block of Stillman Court, 9 p.m.
Assault, 12000 block of Dunlap Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 11:26 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12600 block of East End Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:13 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:08 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
Presenting a false identification to a police officer, 4900 block of Taft Avenue, 8:35 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 10:17 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Guilford Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 4900 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:24 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 2300 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Euclid Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
Friday, May 7
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:16 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:51 a.m.
Burglary, 7400 block of Kimball Avenue, 7:09 a.m.
Exhibit a firearm, Columbus Street and Central Avenue, 10 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, 11800 block of Ottawa Place, 10:07 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12700 block of Russell Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7900 block of Beacon Street, 3:30 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5 p.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 6:02 p.m.
Burglary, 14200 block of Ramona Avenue, 8 p.m.
Disturbance, 13000 block of Sixth Street, 8:07 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 8:56 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:12 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 9:53 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:33 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Assault, 13000 block of Third Street, midnight.
Vandalism, 6800 block of Blue Jay Court, 1:04 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of Oaks Avenue, 2:01 a.m.
Assault, 5600 block of College Park Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
Assault, 5600 block of College Park Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6500 block of Manzano Street, 12:01 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Thomas Place, 4 p.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Gettysburg, 5:27 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Third Street, 10:02 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12400 block of Benson Avenue, 10:16 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
Possession of a controlled substance, 5000 block of B Street, 1:53 a.m.
Burglary, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 4 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:20 a.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Chino Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Third Street, 8:49 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 9:30 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Third Street, 10:10 p.m.
Monday, May 10
Tampering with a vehicle, 13200 block of Ballestros Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:10 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Sonoma Court, 6:48 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
Theft, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 3:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11500 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:42 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 1:20 a.m.
Mail theft, 6900 block of Edison Avenue, 4:42 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:01 a.m.
Identity theft, 12800 block of Oaks Avenue, 8 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Cruelty to elder adult, 13600 block of Joshua Lane, 3 p.m.
Identity theft, 13400 block of Wisteria Place, 3:39 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Ramona Avenue and Riverside Drive, 6:09 p.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:56 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Possession of drug materials, 5600 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:03 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, May 5
Burglary, 13300 block of Emerald Way, 11:58 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15600 block of Altamira Drive, 12:29 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:34 p.m.
Fraud, 6300 block of Sunny Meadow Lane, 4:28 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2400 block of Brookhaven Drive, 5:04 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Pipeline Avenue and Rosewood Way, 8:54 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Butterfield Ranch Road and Sagebrush Street, 11:03 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Red Barn Court, 3:23 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:41 a.m.
Friday, May 7
Possession of narcotics, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:13 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Vandalism, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Deerbrook Lane, 4:45 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
Trespassing, 15700 block of Country Club Drive, 1:20 a.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Homeridge Lane, 4:04 a.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Sundown Lane, 2:26 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Butterfield Ranch Road and Euclid Avenue, 8:14 p.m.
Monday, May 10
Bicycle theft, Rosewood Way and Beechwood Lane, 7:14 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:16 a.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Sundown Lane, 6:59 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
Driving under the influence, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:24 a.m.
Fraud, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15000 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 9:40 a.m.
Assault, 2600 block of Chalet Place, 10:15 a.m.
Fraud, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16600 block of Brambleberry Court, 2:28 p.m.
Vandalism, 15300 block of Ilex Road, 4:04 p.m.
Assault, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 6:06 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Theft, 13100 block of Glen Court, 4:37 a.m.
Theft, 5700 block of Silver Sage Court, 11:39 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Woodview Road, 3:14 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16700 block of Mesa Oak Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 5:42 p.m.
Assault, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Pipeline Avenue and Sierra Vista Drive, 9:17 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 9:48 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.