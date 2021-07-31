Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 21
Vandalism, 4300 block of Heather Circle, 2 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Oaks Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Assault, 4900 block of G Street, 4:12 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:46 a.m.
Assault, 8700 block of Pine Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Unlawful car registration to avoid compliance, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5400 block of Edison Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Edison Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
Assault, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:35 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
Friday, July 23
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:19 a.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of Barkley Place, 8 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
Exhibit a deadly weapon, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Butterfield Place, 10:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 11:03 p.m.
Assault, 6600 block of Riverside Drive, 11:38 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:52 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 12600 block of Colony Street, 5:12 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 5:24 a.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of Telephone Avenue, 8 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Daniels Street, noon.
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:40 p.m.
Possession of an assault weapon, 8600 block of Merrill Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Driving under the influence, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 2:21 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:40 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 6:15 a.m.
Assault, 6000 block of Grace Street, 11:35 a.m.
Exhibit a deadly weapon, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 6:20 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Benson Avenue, 9 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
Nuisance on private property, 13200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:14 p.m.
Monday, July 26
Theft from a motor vehicle, 7000 block of Angora Street, 12:48 a.m.
Robbery, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:43 a.m.
Vandalism, 4800 block of Philadelphia Street, 2 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of 16th Street, 6:50 a.m.
Burglary, 6200 block of Walnut Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, 9:07 a.m.
Burglary, 5600 block of Daniels Street, 9:55 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
Vandalism, 5000 block of Riverside Drive, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Assault, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 8:12 a.m.
Trailer theft, Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 8:55 a.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:56 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:32 p.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:44 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Burglary, 3600 block of Placentia Court, 1:46 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 3:38 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Benson Avenue, 5 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 6:03 a.m.
Assault, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 6:11 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Sonoma Court, 3:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 10 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 21
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairway Boulevard and Esther Street, 1:22 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 17800 block of Lone Ranger Trail, 8:38 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:37 a.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:30 p.m.
Theft, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 8:18 p.m.
Friday, July 23
Truck burglary, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:33 a.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 9:31 a.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:28 a.m.
Saturday, July 24
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 12:07 a.m.
Theft, 2500 block of Cottonwood Trail, 3:23 a.m.
Sunday, July 25
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 9:01 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:58 p.m.
Monday, July 26
Vandalism, 3500 block of Terrace Drive, 6:55 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1800 block of Fairway Drive, 7:52 a.m.
Fraud, 4300 block of Gird Avenue, 3:46 p.m.
Fraud, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 4:23 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 9:39 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 9:04 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Possession of narcotics, Bedford Lane and Peyton Drive, 2:02 a.m.
Stolen license plate, Twin Knolls Drive and Lone Ranger Trail, 3:43 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:04 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 15100 block of Ashwood Lane, 8:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.