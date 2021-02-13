Man facing sex with child charge
Police in Chino jailed a 36-year-old man Sunday night on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a child who is 10 years old or younger and continuous sexual abuse of a child, police said.
Margarito Guido Martinez was arrested at 10:32 p.m. in the 13100 block of Third Street, according to jail records. He is being held on $5 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on two counts each of sodomy of a child under 10 years old and oral copulation of a child under 10 years old and one count each of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child, records show.
Chino police were called to the Third Street home at 9:50 p.m. on a report of unknown trouble, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“While officers responded to the location, they learned that (the suspect) was being accused of sexually assaulting a child,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “(The suspect) left the location in his vehicle and later returned after colliding with two parked cars.”
He was arrested at that time.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chino Police at 628-1234.
Son arrested after father stabbed
Chino Hills police jailed a 33-year-old man Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting and stabbing his father six hours earlier at a Chino Hills home.
Leonardo Ivan Valdes is being held on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of causing harm to an elderly person, assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Deputies were called at 3:41 p.m. to the 4300 block of Saint Andrews Drive, learning a son got into an altercation with his elderly father, Sgt. Michael Warrick said.
“Deputies also learned Mr. Valdes stabbed his father in the side during a prior altercation,” the sergeant said. “Mr. Valdes fled the scene in a vehicle prior to deputies arriving.”
Sgt. Warrick said the suspect was spotted by deputies driving a vehicle at 9:50 p.m. and they attempted a traffic stop. “He failed to yield and a pursuit ensued,” he said.
The suspect drove to the Saint Andrews Drive home minutes later and was arrested.
Burglary suspects jailed
Two Eastvale residents were taken into custody Feb. 5 on several charges after a reported theft inside the Walmart store at 3943 Grand Ave., Chino Police said.
Officers were called at 10:15 p.m., learning the store’s loss prevention officers were watching a man and a woman removing security tags from items and placing them in suitcases, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“The two subjects were identified by loss prevention as being connected to previous thefts,” the sergeant said.
Loss prevention officers stopped the pair as they tried to leave.
“Officers learned that the subjects had hidden the suitcases filled with merchandise inside the store and attempted to walk out with stolen merchandise they concealed on their person,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The suspects—identified as Gordon Johnson, 40, and Shawna Deason, 42—were booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, identity theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug materials.
“A search of their vehicle parked outside the business led to the seizure of suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, evidence of identity theft and a large amount of pharmaceutical drugs,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Suspect in stolen car arrested
A 21-year-old Hollywood man was arrested Feb. 4 on suspicion of possessing a stolen car and leading officers on a short pursuit that ended when he struck a parked car and was arrested after a foot chase.
Corey Deon Knight is being held on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of felony evading, hit and run and possession of a stolen vehicle, jail records indicate.
Deputies in Chino Hills spotted the stolen car just after noon in the area of Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue and attempted to stop the driver.
The driver fled but crashed into a car seconds later and ran from the vehicle, Sgt. Michael Warrick said.
After a search, the suspect was arrested at Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive in Chino Hills.
No injuries were reported.
DUI operation nets four arrests
Four drivers were arrested and 42 others were cited during a Chino Hills Police DUI enforcement patrol on Feb. 7, which was Super Bowl Sunday.
Deputies stopped 59 drivers and administered 42 field sobriety tests, police reported.
“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal and irresponsible, particularly when we are fighting a global pandemic,” said Chino Hills Deputy Sokly Chau. “Driving impaired is never excusable, pandemic or not.”
Chino Hills police are planning a similar DUI enforcement patrol on Wednesday, March 17, which is Saint Patrick’s Day.
Funding for the enforcement operations come from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Man arrested after backpack taken
Chino police arrested a 32-year-old transient Feb. 3 on suspicion of trying to steal a man’s backpack at the Target store located at 5555 Philadelphia St. in Chino.
Desmond Gerard Heyward is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of robbery and on an outstanding $20,000 warrant in Orange County.
Officers were called at 6:55 a.m. on a report of two men chasing each other and detained both men without incident, police said.
“The investigation revealed that Mr. Heyward assaulted the victim and stole the victim’s backpack,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said. “During the attack, Mr. Heyward punched the victim several times. Fearing for his safety, the victim produced a pocket knife to defend himself.”
At that time, the suspect returned the backpack and ran.
San Bernardino County jail records show Mr. Heyward was arrested at 7:42 a.m. at 5562 Philadelphia St. in Chino.
Man arrested after girlfriend struck
A Chino man is facing charges of domestic battery and child endangerment after a woman reported she was punched in the back of her head and bitten in the face during an argument and fight with her live-in boyfriend, according to the Chino Police Department.
Christopher Cintron, 28, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of Ramona Avenue in Chino.
Chino police were called at 8:25 p.m. last Saturday to a home in the 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“When they arrived, they contacted a female victim who stated she had been assaulted by her live-in boyfriend,” he said. “The investigation revealed that the victim and (the suspect) were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. The victim was treated for her injuries at the scene.”
Sgt. Jacquez said the fight took place in front of the couple’s three small children, all of whom are younger than four years old. Mr. Cintron was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was released on bail at 12:51 a.m. Monday, according to San Bernardino County court records.
Suspect with knife sought
A man armed with a knife is being sought by police after an attempted purse snatching Jan. 29 at the Target store at 5555 Philadelphia St. in Chino. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5-feet-2 inches tall with black hair. He was wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Officers went to the Target at 2 p.m. on a report of an unknown trouble for service, and a woman said a man armed with a knife walked up to her and demanded her purse.
“The victim called for help and the suspect fled on foot,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Officers conducted an area check for the suspect, however, he was not located.” The woman was not injured and none of her personal property was taken. Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
Child porn suspects arrested
Search warrants served by the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in five arrests Feb. 2, including a 30-year-old man from Chino on suspicion of possession and distributing child pornography.
Juan Steven Lomeli was arrested at the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park at 5925 Riverside Drive in Chino at 7:30 a.m. and was booked on $35,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County Jail records.
Also arrested were Michael Boulanger, 39; Jesus Velazuez, 48; Nelson Calixto Pu Vincente, 31; and Andrew Campos Munoz, 28, according to Fontana Police.
City of residences for those four suspects were not immediately available, but the search warrants were also served at homes in Fontana, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, police said.
“Detectives seized multiple electronic devices,” Fontana Police said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. “Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located.”
Anyone with information can email the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at jmoyer@fontana.org; jdrodriguez@fontana.org; or hkourouba calis@fontana.org.
Blood drive March 9
Chino Valley Fire District will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 at the district’s Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Information: Chino Valley Fire District, 902-5260.
Fire district offering sandbags
To prepare for the predicted rain, the Chino Valley Fire District is providing sand and sandbags to residents at five stations.
In Chino, sandbags are available at Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave., and Station 3, 7550 Kimball Ave.
In Chino Hills, bags and sand are available at Station 2, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road; Station 4, 16231 Canon Lane (Carbon Canyon area); and Station 6, 13707 Peyton Drive.
Citizens with proof of residency will be issued 25 sandbags per household.
Bring a shovel to fill the sandbags.
Chino Hills residents are encouraged to visit chino hills.org/stormready for information about using sandbags, erosion control, and more.
Information: 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
