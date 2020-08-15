Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Stolen vehicle, 1300 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:32 p.m.
Theft, 6200 block of Pablo Street, 3:09 p.m.
Burglary, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
Vandalism, 11400 block of Santa Anita Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 8600 block of Quiet Woods Street, 6:19 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:52 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 p.m.
Assault, 4800 block of Southfork Road, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Theft from motor vehicles, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 6 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:24 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard, 8:46 a.m.
Identity theft, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Preciado Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5300 block of G Street, 11:30 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Telephone and Francis avenues, 11:43 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Vandalism, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 4 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15800 block of Approach Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central and Country Fair avenues, 1:54 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2 p.m.
Burglary, 17100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 2:59 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Dunlap Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 8:17 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Identity theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 8:29 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:09 p.m.
Theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Mashona Avenue, 3:02 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:53 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Zivi Avenue, 7 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 2:58 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12700 block of Reservoir Street, 10:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Walnut and Monte Vista avenues, 12:30 p.m.
Carjacking, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5200 block of Phillips Boulevard, 6:19 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4400 block of Heather Circle, 8 p.m.
Burglary, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 11:52 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Sexual assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 1:31 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 3900 block of Riverside Drive, 8:05 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Central and Francis avenues, 9:44 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of C Street, 1:18 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
Identity theft, 6000 block of Ida Court, 4:47 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 5000 block of Chino Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Under the influence, 13400 block of Parkview Terrace, 1:06 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 5700 block of Stanfield Court, 2:20 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:52 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:13 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Talbot Court, 1:31 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2;03 p.m.
Theft, 15400 block of Roan Oak Way, 8:35 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Drunk in public, 5800 block of Aloe Vera Court, 3:53 a.m.
Burglary, 15800 block of Outrigger Drive, 10:49 a.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:12 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Carrying a concealed firearm, 2600 block of Lookout Circle, 9:57 a.m.
Drunk in public, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:23 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:49 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:02 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Stolen license plate, 3500 block of Tupelo Street, 11:27 a.m.
Identity theft, 4000 block of Fir Court, 2:04 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:28 a.m.
Vandalism, 14500 block of Violet Street, 1:01 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 2:12 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Assault, 4200 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 3:41 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 5:36 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:55 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Under the influence, 4100 block of Covecrest Court, 4:31 p.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Maplewood Drive, 8:03 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:17 a.m.
Fraud, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 4:53 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:35 p.m.
