Two arrested in DUI patrol
Two drivers were arrested and 18 traffic citations were issued July 2 to 4 during the Chino Hills Police Department’s city-wide DUI enforcement operation.
Drivers convicted for a first-time DUI can face up to $13,500 in fines and penalties and could have their license suspended, Deputy Sokly Chau said.
“Driving impaired is never excusable,” the deputy said.
Chino Hills police plan to conduct additional city-wide DUI patrols during the year.
Funding for the operation comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Driver arrested after pursuit
Chino Hills police jailed a 35-year-old Pomona man July 8 on suspicion of reckless driving and felony evading charges after a police pursuit from Chino Hills to Corona.
Arthur Coelixto Figueroa was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to county jail records.
A deputy noticed a Toyota sedan going through a solid red light at Peyton Drive and Main Street at 7:12 p.m. on the west side of The Shoppes at Chino Hills and tried to stop the driver, Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
“The driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued where speeds reached 100 mph,” the sergeant said. “The driver drove recklessly through Chino Hills.”
The pursuit made its way southeast to Corona where the driver pulled over and surrendered at 7:42 p.m. at Grand Boulevard and Third Street, Sgt. Sousa said.
Mr. Figueroa was arrested without incident.
CERT courses offered free
Chino Police Department and the Chino Valley Fire District will offer a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) basic training to learn hands-on emergency preparedness training in case of a disaster.
The training course will take place Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21.
Participants must be at least 18 years old. A backpack, helmet, CERT vest and certificate will be given after completing the course.
“To receive a certificate of completion, participants must attend all sessions and participate in a disaster simulation,” Chino police said in a statement. “Arrangements can be made for make-up sessions.”
A second session will take place Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23.
Information: (909) 334-3192 or email dschool@chinopd.org.
