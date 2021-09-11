Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Chino Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 1:37 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 7:25 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 1 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5200 block of Chino Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6000 block of Alfredo Street, 11 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Possession of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 2:07 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12500 block of Benson Avenue, 7:03 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, Norton and Edison avenues, 8:45 a.m.
Carjacking, Mountain and Walnut avenues, 9:57 a.m.
Robbery, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 10:15 a.m.
Burglary, 11900 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Alton Street, 1:15 p.m.
Assault, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Telephone Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 1:29 p.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
Mail theft, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 7 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4800 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:36 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Witherspoon Road, 12:43 a.m.
Driving under the influence of a drug, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 1:28 a.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Central and Country Fair avenues, 3:58 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pine Avenue and El Prado Road, 7:58 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 7000 block of Pine Avenue, 10:31 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:41 a.m.
Assault, 6600 block of Homan Court, 4:34 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 7:56 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 13300 block of Noble Place, 12:31 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 8600 block of Merrill Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central and Country Fair avenues, 8:56 p.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:04 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Schaefer Avenue and Scarborough Place, 10:47 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, Walnut and Benson avenues, 11:13 p.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 7400 block of Pine Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
Robbery, 12800 block of Zinnea Avenue, 3:37 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12300 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:20 a.m.
Assault, 12700 block of Conifer Avenue, 6:37 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:34 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 5200 block of Washington Avenue, 10:08 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 11:55 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 6
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Norton Avenue and Riverside Drive, 4:11 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10:49 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Theft from motor vehicles, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:35 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:36 a.m.
Unlawful registration to avoid compliance, 11900 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 3:17 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Francis Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13500 block of Scarborough Place, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 10:22 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Fraud, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 6:51 a.m.
Vandalism, 14600 block of Moon Crest Lane, 11:08 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:23 p.m.
Assault, 2700 block of Olympic View Drive, 6:36 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:43 a.m.
Theft, 15300 block of Mariposa Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
Theft, 3000 block of Giant Forest Loop, 1:46 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3700 bock of Madras Drive, 5:16 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Valle Vista Drive, 11:13 a.m.
Trespassing, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline and Gird avenues, 8:35 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:12 a.m.
Vandalism, 15600 block of Dimity Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3400 block of Tulip Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 6
Assault, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 11:09 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 5:49 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 6600 block of Canterbury Drive, 1:18 p.m.
