Chino Police Department
(Editor’s note: Several Chino Police Department crime reports were not available because of a technical glitch in its system).
Wednesday, April 7
Burglary, 13100 block of Ninth Street, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 4400 block of Dahlia Road, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Burglary, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 3:02 a.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 5:55 p.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Yorba Court, 10:29 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:38 p.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 11:40 p.m.
Monday, April 12
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:54 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, April 7
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 4:09 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Fir Lane, 10:50 a.m.
Fraud, 14100 block of Applegate Lane, 2:10 p.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Royal Ridge Drive, 10:18 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Possession of a controlled substance, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 3:29 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Village Drive, 5:21 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:55 a.m.
Under the influence, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:09 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of Bird Farm Road, 5:43 p.m.
Drunk in public, 4100 block of Village Drive, 10:07 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:42 a.m.
Identity theft, 16100 block of Promontory Road, 3:54 p.m.
Fraudulent credit application, 14000 block of Sweet Grass Lane, 6:46 p.m.
Fraud, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 12:26 p.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 2:25 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
Purse snatch, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 10:13 a.m.
Theft, 15300 block of Country Club Drive, 5:38 p.m.
Monday, April 13
Under the influence, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:38 a.m.
Identity theft, 13100 block of Pinnacle Court, 9:52 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Norte Vista Drive, 9:06 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
Wednesday, April 14
Burglary, 12800 block of Homeridge Lane, 2:47 a.m.
Drunk in public, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Butterfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 2:42 p.m.
Fraud, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:32 p.m.
