Missing man found deceased
A 69-year-old Chino man reported missing on April 12 to the Chino Police Department was found deceased two days later off Highway 39 near the San Gabriel Reservoir in Azusa Canyon, the department reported.
Michael Bell was found inside his white Acura MDX car around 1 p.m. April 14 after officers from California Highway Patrol’s Baldwin Park office responded to a 9-1-1 car about a vehicle found off the side of the road, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“The Los Angeles County Coroner’s officer responded and made notification to next of kin,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Chino Police posted on its social media accounts about the missing man, who suffered from medical issues and was possibly disoriented.
He was possibly at one time in Ontario, police said, and later his cell phone was last showing in Azusa near Highway 39, the sergeant said.
Two killed in car crash
Two women, including a 23-year-old from Chino, were killed in a fiery multi-car crash early Sunday morning on the 60 Freeway near Reservoir Street in Pomona, the California Highway Patrol reported.
A 24-year-old man from Chino was taken to the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center with minor injuries, officials said.
Investigators said two cars collided shortly after 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, and one car sped away leaving the other car stranded in lanes.
A second car rear-ended the stopped car and caught fire.
The driver of the second car and a passenger in the stopped car died at the scene, investigators said.
The identities of the two victims have not been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
Witnesses to either crash can call the California Highway Patrol’s Baldwin Park office at (626) 338-1164.
Sheriff’s Forum today
A tri-county sheriff’s forum featuring San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Blanco and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will be held 1 to 5 p.m. today (April 23) at Chino Airport Hangar 4 in Chino. The sheriffs will speak from 2 to 4 p.m. on current events affecting residents, business owners and visitors in their county.
Registration will be accepted at Eventbrite.com and search for Tri-County Sheriff’s Forum.
Sharps collection May 14
Residents can dispose of used needles, syringes and lancets at a Chino Valley Fire District collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Residents can also dispose of their sharps throughout the year from 9 to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 1430 Cucamonga Ave. Ontario and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2824 E. W St., San Bernardino.
Information: chinovalleyfire.org or (909) 902-5260.
