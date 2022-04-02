Explorers orientation
Teens ages 14 to 18 can apply for the Chino Police Department’s Explorers Academy with orientation at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at 5451 Guardian Way.
The youth will take part in physical training, law enforcement training, and community outreach events.
Information: forms.gle.fX dqVkvGaZ58fAPu8.
Robbery, battery suspect arrested
Chino Hills police jailed a 52-year-old man March 22 on suspicion of residential robbery, vandalism and domestic battery after his arrest in the 4200 block of El Molina Boulevard in Chino Hills.
Allan Jeffrey Jones is being held on $200,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance, learning a man entered the home without permission, Sgt. Randy Naquin said.
“The suspect damaged property and assaulted the victim,” the sergeant said. “Prior to deputies’ arrival on scene, the suspect fled and was soon located on the roof of a nearby residence.”
After a short standoff, the man surrendered and deputies found him in possession of the victim’s property, Sgt. Naquin said.
Man charged with sex crime in Texas
A 31-year-old Chino Hills man is awaiting extradition to McLennan County in Texas after he was arrested March 22 on suspicion of aggravated promotion of prostitution, authorities said.
Xikai Zhang was arrested at 10 a.m. March 22 at a home in the 14900 block of Avenidas Compadres in Chino Hills, located in the neighborhood south of the intersection of Rancho Hills Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue. He is currently being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
McLennan County Sheriff’s officials said Mr. Zhang was arrested on suspicion of advertising sex acts for at least 21 massage parlors in at least 12 states, including some in McLennan County before they were closed by the sheriff’s department.
Jail records show Mr. Zhang was arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division after they were requested for help in arresting the man by McLennan County sheriff’s detectives.
Four arrested in DUI patrol
Four drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, one driver was arrested for having a suspended license and 13 others were cited for traffic violations during a citywide St. Patrick’s Day DUI operation by the Chino Hills Police Department.
“We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road,” Deputy Sokly Chau said. “Driving under the influence is not only dangerous, but also has major consequences.”
Chino Hills Police to conduct a similar operation on Cinco De Mayo (Thursday, May 5).
Sheriff’s Forum April 23
A tri-county sheriff’s forum featuring San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Blanco and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Chino Airport Hangar 4 in Chino.
The sheriffs will speak from 2 to 4 p.m. on current events affecting residents, business owners and visitors in their county. Residents can also ask questions about public safety concerns.
Registration will be accepted at Eventbrite.com and search for Tri-County Sheriff’s Forum.
Burglary suspects jailed
Two Chino Hills men captured on surveillance video March 20 burglarizing a home in the Carbon Canyon area of Chino Hills were arrested five days later at a home on Bayberry Drive, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.
Michael John Carratello and Brandon Michael Smith, both 36, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of residential burglary. San Bernardino County jail records show Mr. Smith is being held on $300,000 bail and Mr. Carratello on $200,000 bail.
Deputies served a search warrant at 8:30 a.m. March 25 at a home in the 3800 block of Bayberry Drive, detaining two men and recovering items believed to have been stolen in the burglary.
Sharps collection May 14
Residents can dispose of used needles, syringes and lancets at a Chino Valley Fire District collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
“Disposing sharps in the garbage can injure family members, the public or your garbage collector and recycling workers,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
Residents can also dispose of their sharps throughout the year from 9 to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 1430 Cucamonga Ave. Ontario and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2824 E. W St., San Bernardino.
Information: chinovalley fire.org or (909) 902-5260.
