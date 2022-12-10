Bicyclist killed in collision
A man on a bicycle was killed Sunday night after a collision with a car in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department reported Monday morning.
The name, age, and city of residence of the victim has not yet been released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
Deputies from the Chino Hills Police Department were called to Grand Avenue, west of the 71 Freeway, at 10:48 p.m. on a report of a collision between the bicyclist and a car, said Deputy K. Connors.
“The bicyclist succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision,” the deputy wrote in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing.”
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is seeking a cause of the collision.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
A separate collision between a bicyclist and a car took place early Monday morning on the Chino Avenue offramp of the 71 Freeway.
The investigation is being handled by the California Highway Patrol, which has not yet released information on the 7 a.m. collision.
Man arrested after hiding in tree
All lanes of the eastbound 60 Freeway were closed Sunday night as Chino police searched for a man who hid in a tree after running from a reported stolen car on the Central Avenue on ramp.
Abraham Apodaca, 23, of Anaheim, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. after he retreated from the tree on the embankment of the eastbound side of the freeway.
He is being held on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of drug materials and resisting arrest, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
The man was a passenger inside a reported stolen car that was stopped by Chino police officers around 7 p.m. Sunday on the westbound on ramp of freeway, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
“The vehicle yielded to officers, but the passenger led officers on a foot pursuit,” the sergeant said. “The subject ran across all lanes of the freeway. He hid along the shrubs along the eastbound embankment.”
The driver of the car –identified as Keith Ashton Morrison, 27, of Whittier – was arrested where the car stopped. He is being held on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of stolen property, jail records show.
California Highway Patrol officers stopped traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway as Chino police searched for the fleeing suspect, Sgt. Olden said.
A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was used, and deputies helped lead Chino officers to the location where the suspect was hiding, he said.
“With the use of a K-9 officer, the K-9 alerted to officers that the suspect was hiding at the top of a tree,” Sgt. Olden said. “Officers gave the subject commands to come down. He later surrendered to officers without incident.”
A short time later, the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway reopened.
Stolen mail
recovered
Two men were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills on suspicion of possession of stolen mail, resisting arrest and conspiracy after a foot pursuit near Fairfield Ranch Road and Nomad Lane.
Christopher Daniel Ford, 30, of Ontario, and Kamar Yucel McClendon, 43, of Pomona, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Ford is being held on $125,000 bail and a $20,000 outstanding warrant for a previous burglary conviction in San Diego County. Mr. McClendon was booked on $90,000 bail, jail records show.
Deputies were called at 10:11 p.m. on a report of two people stealing mail in the Fairfield Ranch and Nomad area and stopped a car, Deputy Ryan Torres said.
Both men inside the car got out and ran, but were detained a few moments later, the deputy said.
Stolen mail and packages belonging to residents in Chino Hills, Pomona and Upland were found inside their car, Deputy Torres said.
Pursuit suspect jailed
A 32-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested late Sunday morning after a short police pursuit in a reported stolen car in Chino Hills.
Cristobal Alberto Marroquin was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is facing charges of felony evading and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino Hills police were alerted to a stolen 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that entered the city at 11:24 a.m., Deputy Julio Vasconcelos said.
Deputies found the truck parked in the Wells Fargo bank parking lot at Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, the deputy said.
“Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued,” Deputy Vasconcelos said.
The pursuit came to an end on Riverside Drive, on the east side of the 71 Freeway, minutes later after a deputy used his patrol car to spin the suspect’s vehicle. The maneuver, called a Pursuit Intervention Technique, disabled the Silverado, Deputy Vasconcelos said.
Mr. Marroquin was arrested at 11:59 a.m., jail records show.
Seven arrested at checkpoint
Chino Hills police arrested seven people and towed 14 cars during a DUI checkpoint on Dec. 2 at Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills.
Deputies screened more than 700 drivers and made 110 vehicle stops during the eight-hour checkpoint, Deputy Derek Emery said.
In addition to the arrests and towed cars, 52 traffic citations were written for various violations, the deputy said.
Nomination sought for award
Nominations for the Chino Valley Fire District’s Fred L. Burns Community Service award will be accepted through midnight Thursday, Dec. 31.
Submissions can be made online at chinovalleyfire.org, access the Community Relations tab and click on the Fred L. Burns Award header in the dropdown menu.
A tab can also be found on the “hot topics” section of the fire district website on the left-hand side of the page.
Chino Valley Fire board members approved the award in 1993, and honored board member Fred L. Burns as its first recipient.
Past winners are Al McCombs, former Champion publisher-owner (1994); Fred Heene, municipal court judge (1995); Fred Aguiar, assemblyman (1996); Ralph Berger, retired fire captain and fire foundation member (1997); Karen Haughey, Soroptimist and community volunteer (1998); Patti Aguiar, fire foundation member and David and Charleen King (1999); Rod Federwisch, school principal (2000); Bob Frady, fire foundation volunteer (2001); Donna DeBie, fire foundation volunteer (2002); Sondra Elrod, fire foundation volunteer (2003); Tom Haughey, fire foundation volunteer (2004); Sarah Evinger, fire foundation president (2005); Rob DePartee, fire district chaplain (2006); Scott Snyder, videographer (2013); Gary Ovitt, former San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor, and Ron Nadeau Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council founding member (2015); Vincent Dominguez, Chino Valley Fire Junior Firefighter and cancer survivor (2016); and Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council President Charlie Blank and community member Peter Pirritano (2020).
No awards were given from 2007-12, and in 2014, 2017-19 and 2021.
