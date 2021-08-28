Five cited in ‘Shoulder Tap’
Chino Hills police cited five people Wednesday on suspicion of purchasing tobacco products for a person under age 21 during a Shoulder Tap operation in the city.
“A decoy under the age of 21 contacted a total of 11 subjects at six different locations in the City of Chino Hills, advised the subjects of their age, and requested the subject purchase tobacco products for them,” said Sgt. Randy Naquin.
Five people were issued citations for furnishing tobacco to minors, the sergeant said. All five people were released at the scene.
“The goal of the Chino Hills Shoulder Tap operation is to educate, inform and enforce local policies and enforcement activities in accordance with the California Tobacco Products Licensing Act of 2003 with the intention of reducing the availability of tobacco products to minors,” Sgt. Naquin said.
Chino Hills police plan to conduct additional Shoulder Tap operations with a grant from the California Department of Justice Tobacco Grant Program.
Checkpoint nets 20 citations
Chino police issued 20 citations Aug. 20 during a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at Pipeline Avenue and Spectrum South in Chino.
The citations were written for motorists driving on a suspended or revoked license or driving without a license, police said.
More than 1,500 passed through the checkpoint, which was held between 6:30 p.m. and midnight.
Twenty-five citations were written for vehicle code infractions, and two vehicles were towed, police said.
“Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests,” police said in a statement. “The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from being impaired.”
Funding for the checkpoint comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
Driver arrested after pursuit
A 34-year-old Riverside man was jailed Aug. 19 after a police pursuit began in Chino Hills and ended in Chino, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Andrew Johnston was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony evading, police said.
Deputies tried to stop the driver of a black 2004 Nissan truck for several vehicle code violations at 4:23 p.m. on Central Avenue near the 71 Freeway.
The driver fled but pulled over at Towne Avenue, north of Philadelphia Street in Chino, Sgt. Ian Golditch said. He was taken into custody without incident.
“Deputies learned he was on probation out of Riverside County and had active felony warrants for his arrest,” Sgt. Golditch said.
Pursuit leads to arrest
One person was arrested and two others remain at large after an early morning police pursuit Aug. 14 in Chino.
Chino police officers spotted a reported stolen vehicle at 1:32 a.m. in the 13800 block of Central Avenue and tried to stop the driver, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
The driver sped away, and officers terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns.
Moments later, officers saw the vehicle stopped near Oaks Avenue and Philadelphia Street. Three men ran from the vehicle, prompting a search by officers.
One man, identified as Lorenzo Ortiz, 28, of Pomona, was found hiding in the bushes, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“Once taken into custody, Mr. Ortiz was found to be in possession of methamphetamine,” the sergeant said.
Mr. Ortiz was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possession of stolen property, felony evading, and possession of narcotics.
“Officers did not locate the outstanding two suspects,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Lottery tickets taken in theft
Four $20 lottery tickets were taken during a theft at a gas station in Chino, police said.
Chino police were called to the Shell gas station at 4107 Edison Ave., at 11:50 a.m. on a report of a theft, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Officers were told a Hispanic man walked into the gas station and asked for four $20 lottery tickets, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“The suspect forcefully took the lottery tickets from the gas station employee and fled the location,” he said. “Officers conducted an area check for the suspect but did not locate him.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
