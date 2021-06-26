Stolen car suspect jailed a third time
A Pomona man arrested twice since May 3 on suspicion of driving a stolen car in Chino was arrested a third time Tuesday for the same offense, Chino Police announced Friday.
Glenn Ruben Diaz, 29, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of vehicle theft and resisting arrest. Chino police officers tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen vehicle shortly before 7:30 a.m. near Central and Walnut avenues but the driver ran from the vehicle.
He ran behind the Walgreens store on the northeast corner of Central and Walnut and was taken into custody at 7:33 a.m. in the 12400 block of Marshall Avenue after he tried to jump onto the roof of a business, police said.
An inspection of the stolen vehicle found that the car’s ignition had been freshly punched and several tools were found that were likely used to the start the vehicle, police said. Mr. Diaz is being held on $50,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County Court records.
