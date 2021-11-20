Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Fern Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Unlawful license plates or registration to avoid compliance, 8800 block of Pine Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 8600 block of Founders Grove Street, 4:42 p.m.
Assault, 6200 block of Walnut Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:20 p.m.
Vandalism, 14300 block of Willamette Avenue, 11:25 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Disorderly conduct, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, 12:09 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:48 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:16 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4700 block of Belmont Street, 5:46 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:03 a.m.
Theft, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 10:15 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Assault, Central Avenue and C Street, 12:05 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
Burglary, 6800 block of Arthur Court, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5000 block of Francis Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Walnut Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
Vandalism, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 8 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13300 block of Nellie Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:43 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:59 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:34 a.m.
Burglary, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 4 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12900 block of 11th Street, 8 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
Identity theft, 12100 block of Mendocino Place, 1:25 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8;02 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6800 block of Groves Street, 10:13 p.m.
Assault, 12800 block of 12th Street, 11:32 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6800 block of Groves Street, 11:58 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:02 a.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 2 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 7:29 a.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13400 block of North Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 12:48 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15800 block of McIntosh Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
Carrying a stolen loaded firearm, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
Willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent matter, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
Theft, 12500 block of Telephone Avenue, 4 p.m.
Assault, 12700 block of Third Street, 6:30 p.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:25 p.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:26 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of East End Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
Recklessly causing fire on a property, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:32 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, midnight.
Burglary, 12600 block of East End Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 5000 block of Roosevelt Street, 2:58 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 14300 block of Central Avenue, 7:44 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3400 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 4 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 15
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4000 block of Cheyenne Court, 6 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:02 a.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:18 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:20 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Assault, 15600 block of Sprig Street, 1:31 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 8:13 a.m.
Theft, 15400 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 8:14 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Winged Foot Way, 8:36 a.m.
Fraudulent credit application, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:17 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 2:59 p.m.
Identity theft, 15200 block of Maysair Lane, 3:08 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Assault, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 4:12 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 12:27 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2300 block of Norte Vista Drive, 1 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2500 block of Highgate Court, 10:01 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:13 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 block of Avenida Las Ramblas, 2:22 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Possession of narcotics, 12900 block of Rimrock Avenue, 12:53 a.m.
Attempted robbery, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 3:27 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 4900 block of Highview Street, 8:54 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16100 block of Bainbridge Way, 10:39 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Bayberry Drive, 10:56 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Bayberry and Rolling Ridge drives, 7:58 p.m.
Trespassing, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Assault, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:32 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Black Pine Road, 4:29 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Glen Court, 9:44 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:22 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4800 block of Fairway Boulevard, 11:28 a.m.
Vandalism, 2100 block of Los Ranchitos Road, 11:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Forest Meadow Drive, 1:05 p.m.
Theft, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:24 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 15
Burglary, 2800 block of Galloping Hills Road, 2:49 p.m.
Identity theft, 16100 block of Firestone Lane, 4:19 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Old Carbon Canyon and Carbon Canyon roads, 4:52 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3700 block of Buckingham Road, 6:32 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2800 block of Olympic View Drive, 7:11 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 7:19 a.m.
Fraud, 16200 block of Westridge Knolls, 10:15 a.m.
Identity theft, 2900 block of English Place, 10:27 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3300 block of Buckingham Road, 11:31 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 2:38 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 3500 block of Tupelo Street, 6:59 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Driving under the influence, Sagebrush Street and Butterfield Ranch Road, 12:11 a.m.
