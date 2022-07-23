Men arrested in marijuana operation
Two Chino Hills men were among 71 people arrested between July 4 and 17 in the 45th and 46th weeks of Operation Hammer Strike by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department seizing marijuana plants at multiple homes in the high desert area of the county.
Shi Sheng Dong, 33, was arrested at a home in Helendale and Rex Xie, 35, was arrested at a home in El Mirage, sheriff’s investigators said.
Deputies served 27 search warrants in El Mirage, Helendale, Adelanto, Victorville, Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley Hesperia, Phelan and Oak Hills this month and seized 116,162 marijuana plants, 9,669 pounds of possessed marijuana, 17 guns, 1,085 grams and concentrated marijuana and $55,000 cash, the sheriff’s department reported.
All 71 suspects were cited or booked on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of stolen property, illegal water discharge, manufacturing a controlled substance, and conspiracy, sheriff’s said.
Sheriff’s investigators have arrested dozens of people in the county on similar crimes during its Operation Hammer Strike, which began last summer.
“Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties in violation of state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
Police collecting school supplies
Chino police will collect school supplies to fill backpacks that will be donated to students for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. A drop-off collection box has been placed in the front lobby of the Chino Police Department headquarters at 5451 Guardian Way, north of Walnut Avenue and west of Benson Avenue.
Drop offs can be made between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
School supplies needed are:
•Kindergarten: pencil box, two glue sticks, crayons, eraser, three No. 2 pencils, scissors, a composition book, and a sharpener.
•Grades 1 to 3: pencil box, glue bottle, two glue sticks, crayons, eraser, pencil erasers, three No. 2 pencils, two notebooks, two pocket folders, scissors, a composition book, a sharpener, wide ruled paper, and markers.
•Grades 4 to 6: one-inch binder, pencil pouch, two glue sticks, skinny markers, eraser, three No. 2 pencils, pencil erasers, two notebooks, two pocket folders, a composition book, colored pencils, college ruled paper, a black pen, a red pen, a blue pen, two highlighters, a sharpener and rulers.
•Grades 7 to 12: 1 1/2-inch binder, two glue sticks, two erasers, three No. 2 pencils, two mechanical pencils, two spiral notebooks, two pocket folders, scissors, a composition book, colored pencils, skinny markers, college ruled paper, two black pens, two blue pens, two red pens, index cards, two highlighters, pencil pouch, a sharpener, and dividers.
Information: chinopdsocial@cityofchino.org.
CERT courses offered free
Chino Police Department and the Chino Valley Fire District will offer a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) basic training to learn hands-on emergency preparedness training in case of a disaster.
The training course will take place Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21.
Participants must be at least 18 years old. A backpack, helmet, CERT vest and certificate will be given after completing the course.
“To receive a certificate of completion, participants must attend all sessions and participate in a disaster simulation,” Chino police said in a statement. “Arrangements can be made for make-up sessions.”
A second session will take place Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23.
Information: (909) 334-3192 or email dschool@chinopd.org.
