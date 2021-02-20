Stolen car leads to two arrests
Chino police jailed a man and woman Sunday night on suspicion of stealing a car from the Motel 6 at 12266 Central Ave. in Chino.
Francisco Tobar, 41, of Chino, and Michelle Lizzette McFarlin, 29, of San Bernardino, were arrested at 11:35 p.m. at 10th Street and Walnut Avenue, about 20 minutes after police received a report of two people breaking into a vehicle, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“The investigation revealed that Ms. McFarlin had been staying in a room at Motel 6 with the owner of the vehicle,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Ms. McFarlin took the keys to the vehicle without the owner’s consent when he fell asleep.”
She gave the keys to Mr. Tobar and they both got into the vehicle and drove away.”
He said the car’s owner was contacted and stated the woman did not have permission to take the car.
The man and woman were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Tobar is being held on $50,000 bail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and Ms. McFarlin is being held on $100,000 bail for suspicion of grand theft auto, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Blood drive March 9
Chino Valley Fire District will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 at the district’s Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Information: Chino Valley Fire District, 902-5260.
Two jailed after fight
A pair of transients were arrested Feb. 12 after a fight in the 5200 block of Francis Avenue in Chino.
Chino police were called at 12:20 p.m. on a report of a robbery, according to Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Officers learned two men—identified as Jeff Shubat, 39, and David Moore, 38—were fighting and that Mr. Moore fled after stealing Mr. Shubat’s backpack, the sergeant said.
Mr. Moore was tracked to the Motel 6 at 12266 Central Ave. and gave officers consent to search his room.
“Officers located the stolen backpack,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Moore was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery.
Mr. Shubat was taken to the same jail for two outstanding warrants.
Fire district offering sandbags
To prepare for the predicted rain, the Chino Valley Fire District is providing sand and sandbags to residents at five stations.
In Chino, sandbags are available at Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave., and Station 3, 7550 Kimball Ave.
In Chino Hills, bags and sand are available at Station 2, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road; Station 4, 16231 Canon Lane (Carbon Canyon area); and Station 6, 13707 Peyton Drive.
Citizens with proof of residency will be issued 25 sandbags per household.
Bring a shovel to fill the sandbags.
Chino Hills residents are encouraged to visit chino hills.org/stormready for information about using sandbags, erosion control, and more.
Information: 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.