Stabbing reported in Chino
Chino police jailed a 39-year-old man Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted murder after a person was stabbed in the 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, just south of Riverside Drive in Chino.
Raymond Michael Villa, of Chino, was booked on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is also facing charges of obstruction of justice and being a felon who commits a crime while released pending another criminal matter, jail records show.
Police were called at 8:42 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“Officers contacted a male victim who stated he was stabbed while walking home,” the sergeant said.
The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Sgt. Franklin said.
Officers found a witness who gave them a description of the suspect, who was arrested nearby at 11:24 p.m.
Trespassing suspect arrested
A man arrested several times in April on suspicion of trespassing was arrested Wednesday morning for trespassing on a property in the 3300 block of Orange Grove Avenue in Chino Hills.
Allan Carroll was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, said Deputy K. Connors.
Deputies were called at 8 a.m. on a report of trespassing, detaining a man who had been arrested several times for trespassing on a home in the 15100 block of Hibiscus Street in Chino Hills.
“Mr. Carroll was previously told he could not be on the Orange Grove Avenue property” Deputy Connors said. “Within the last 30 days, Mr. Carroll threatened to harm a second victim, struck the victim and continued to come on the property.”
Mr. Carroll was jailed on suspicion of aggravated felony trespassing, jail records show. Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
Theft suspect jailed
An investigation into the theft of 16 breaker switches from several model homes in Chino led to the May 21 arrest of a 44-year-old Hemet man, according to the Chino Police Department.
Shawn Eric Hendershot was arrested in the 1600 block of Fourth Street in Ontario, according to county jail records.
He was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and several warrants, records indicate. Chino police began an investigation on May 11 after the breaker switches were stolen from several Lennar model homes in the city, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“Chino police conducted follow-up investigation and received information from the Fontana Police Department advising that a male subject was in custody for several outstanding warrants and was believed to be involved in a crew responsible for the theft of circuit breakers at numerous homes in Chino,” the sergeant said.
Police car damaged by suspect
A man arrested Sunday night after a report of a family disturbance reportedly kicked a Chino Police patrol car door, causing damage.
Officers went to a home in the 5000 block of Walnut Avenue in Chino at 6:36 p.m. and was told by family members the suspect was making threats, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
Anthony Reyes, 31, of Chino, was taken into custody after family members felt he was capable of carrying out the threats, Sgt. Franklin said.
“Mr. Reyes was arrested by officers and kicked the patrol car door,” she said.
He was booked on $500,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and vandalism.
Suspect caught in vandalism case
A 36-year-old man identified as a suspect in a vandalism and criminal threats case in Chino was caught May 5 after attempting to run from Chino Police at a hotel in La Puente.
Sean Briskey, of Murrieta, was booked into the Adelanto Detention Center in the High Desert. He is facing charges of stalking, being a felon in possession of a firearm, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, being a felon prohibited from possessing ammunition and vandalism, according to county jail records. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
Chino Police began a follow-up investigation on a vandalism and criminal threats case where a suspect damaged the victim’s vehicle and threatened his life, said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“The investigation led detectives to the city of La Puente where they located (the suspect) in a hotel,” the sergeant said. “(The suspect) attempted to flee out the rear window and was detained by detectives.” A handgun was found beneath the window, Sgt. Franklin said.
“An involved witness in the hotel room observed (the suspect) arm himself with the handgun prior to attempting to flee,” she said.
Bids sought for fire station remodel
Chino Valley Fire District will accept bids for the remodeling of staff bathrooms and flooring replacement for Station 66 at 13707 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Bids will be accepted until 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at fire district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center.
Bidders can obtain a copy of the contract and official bidding forms at district headquarters or online at cvifd.org under the “Request for Proposals” link.
Information: 902-5260.
