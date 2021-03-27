Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 17
Identity theft, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Baker Avenue, 3 a.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 7:55 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:52 a.m.
Identity theft, 13300 block of Elliot Avenue, 2 p.m.
Mail theft, 6000 block of Rosa Court, 2:50 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Revere Street and Bridger Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Identity theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:06 p.m.
Robbery, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 11:26 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, midnight.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:32 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Revere Street, 10:24 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Ninth Street, 12:44 p.m.
Possession of marijuana for sale, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, 2:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
Vandalism, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 4:05 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Theft, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 6 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8700 block of Chino Corona Road, 6:56 p.m.
Robbery, 5100 block of Riverside Drive, 7:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Friday, March 19
Tampering with a vehicle, 5100 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:07 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Central Avenue and Riverside Drive, 3:09 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8:29 a.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
Trailer theft, 4600 block of Vinita Court, 6:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of Rosario Street, 9 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of 13th Street, 10:46 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Assault with a deadly weapon, Mountain and Walnut avenues, 12:23 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Acacia Avenue, 1 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 2:26 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 3 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8600 block of Pine Avenue, 3:45 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 4 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5400 block of Park Place, 6:05 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Schaefer and Oaks avenues, 10:33 a.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
Burglary, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
Lost credit or debit card, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 5:53 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12800 block of 10th Street, 5:53 p.m.
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 8 p.m.
Burglary, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 9:14 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:01 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Ninth Street, 11:34 p.m.
Sunday, March 21
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of East End Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5 p.m.
Assault on a child, 13000 block of Third Street, 7:35 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 10:18 p.m.
Monday, March 22
Burglary, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6100 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, noon.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Mail theft, 4900 block of Hancock Street, 3:57 p.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 4 p.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:50 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14600 block of Appalachian Street, 8 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
Possession of a bank card without authorization, 12000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:41 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23
Theft from motor vehicles, 4900 block of Adams Street, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:06 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15300 block of El Prado Road, 4 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:52 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
Identity theft, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard, 3:44 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 8900 block of Merrill Avenue, 6 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:48 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:05 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 5:59 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
Identity theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Identity theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 17
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15400 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 6:05 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:55 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 9:36 a.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Augusta Drive, 11:48 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:25 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Identity theft, 17200 block of Rachels Way, 4:50 p.m.
Drunk in public, 18000 block of Lariat Drive, 8:53 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 10:04 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Bedford Lane, 12:24 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 12:45 a.m.
Theft, 4600 block of Fairway Boulevard, 12:48 p.m.
Friday, March 19
Possession of a controlled substance, 3400 block of Chino Avenue, 2:19 a.m.
Assault, Peyton Drive and Chino Hills Parkway, 11:06 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 5600 block of Pine Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Red Barn Court, 2:26 a.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:12 a.m.
Sunday, March 21
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6100 block of Sunny Meadow Lane, 7:39 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 9:52 a.m.
Fraud, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:03 a.m.
Monday, March 22
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue, 2:13 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Willow Lane, 12:09 p.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 8:55 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23
Assault, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
Burglary, 6200 block of Sunny Meadow Lane, 1:18 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2400 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:14 p.m.
Fraud, 2200 block of Avenida Cabrillo, 3:54 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Onyx Road, 5:21 p.m.
Theft, 2400 block of Saratoga Lane, 9:01 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:26 a.m.
Identity theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 8:27 a.m.
Theft, 4300 block of Gird Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
Fraud, 4100 block of Gird Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
Theft, 4800 block of Sapphire Road, 4:47 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
Burglary, 2500 block of Norte Vista Drive, 10:44 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:38 p.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.