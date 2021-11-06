Coffee with Cop Nov. 9
Chino Police Department will host a Coffee with Cop event from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Canabru Coffee, 14521 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Residents are invited to speak with officers about community issues.
Information: facebook.com/chinopolicedept.
One arrested in DUI patrol
A driver was arrested and 22 motorists were issued citations Oct. 30 and 31 during a Chino Hills Police Department DUI operation.
“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal and irresponsible,” said Deputy Sokly Chau. “Driving impaired is never excusable.”
Drivers can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and could have their license suspended for a first-time DUI conviction.
The deputy said that impaired driving is not only from consuming alcohol.
“Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving,” she said. “Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery, which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Deputy Sokly said the Chino Hills Police Department will host a series of DUI enforcement patrols in the coming months.
Funding for the operation came from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Decoy operation nets 10 citations
A combined operation by the Chino Police Department and the California Alcoholic Beverage Control on Oct. 22 netted 10 citations for selling or providing alcohol to minors in the City of Chino, police said.
Seven clerks and three adults were issued citations in the Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap operations, police said.
Police records show businesses in the 4400 block of Francis Avenue, 16300 block of Chino Corona Road, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3600 block of Riverside Drive and 13600 block of Central Avenue had violations.
“The Minor Decoy program uses supervised individuals under the age of 21, who attempt to purchase alcohol at licensed premises,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said. “Any sale of alcohol to a minor decoy may result in criminal and administrative sanctions to the employee and the licensee.”
The decoys visited 33 licensed businesses in Chino, the sergeant added.
In the Shoulder Tap Operation, a decoy under the age of 21 stood outside a business and asked customers to purchase alcohol for them because they are underage.
“If the adults agree to purchase alcohol for the minor, agents then arrest and cite them for furnishing alcohol to the minor,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Anyone found guilty could face a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours community service.
Funding for the operations come from a grant by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Man accused of stalking, vandalism
A 26-year-old Chino man was jailed Oct. 29 on suspicion of stalking his ex-girlfriend, vandalizing her car and texting her explicit images, the Chino Police Department reported.
Jacob Kaneila Sanchez was booked on $150,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after his 5:07 a.m. arrest in the 12400 block of Benson Avenue in Chino, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
County jail records show Mr. Sanchez was released from custody at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.
A court date has not been scheduled.
Chino police officers went to a home in the 12300 block of Holly Avenue at 4:37 a.m. on a report of a person refusing to leave the location, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“They learned a male had vandalized his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and attempted to enter the residence through a window but was unable to gain entry,” the sergeant said. “Officers learned that (the suspect) had been stalking and verbally threatening the victim to the point she was in fear for her safety.”
Mr. Sanchez is also facing a charge of attempted burglary, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Basketball fundraiser Nov. 12
Chino Police and UCHOOZ will host its annual celebrity basketball fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit the So Cal Heat youth basketball program and the Don Lugo High basketball program.
Information: Chino Police Sgt. Ted Olden, (909) 334-3055.
