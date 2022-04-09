Wallet theft suspect arrested
A 42-year-old Los Angeles woman was jailed March 31 on suspicion of stealing a woman’s wallet in the freezer section of the Costco store at 13911 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Angela Montana Bolanos was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy, Chino Hills police said.
Deputies were called to Costco about a theft in progress, learning loss prevention officers detained a woman, police said.
“The suspect and two unidentified male adults distracted the victim while one of the male suspects reached into the victim’s purse, which was located in the shopping cart, and took the wallet,” police said in a news release.
The woman was arrested, and the two suspects remain at-large, police said.
“It is believed the suspect and the male suspects work together and are related to numerous wallet thefts from retail locations throughout Southern California,” police said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
Sheriff’s Forum April 23
A tri-county sheriff’s forum featuring San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Blanco and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Chino Airport Hangar 4 in Chino.
The sheriffs will speak from 2 to 4 p.m. on current events affecting residents, business owners and visitors in their county. Residents can also ask questions about public safety concerns.
Registration will be accepted at Eventbrite.com and search for Tri-County Sheriff’s Forum.
Four jailed after traffic stop
Three Riverside men and a man from Jurupa Valley were arrested early Monday morning after officers found two “ghost” guns and two nitrous oxide tanks inside a car after a traffic stop in the 13900 block of Mountain Avenue, near Schaefer Avenue in Chino.
Nineteen-year-old Ivan Ibarra, 21-year-old Joey Duenas and 18-year-old Manuel Plascencia, all of Riverside, and 18-year-old Juan Aguilar of Jurupa Valley were booked and later released on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino police officers stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. and saw two nitrous oxide bottles on the floorboard.
The driver was unlicensed, police said.
When searching the driver, officers located a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine hidden in a shoulder bag, which the driver had on him, police said.
Officers found another loaded handgun concealed in a box between the two rear-seat passengers.
“Both handguns were later determined to not have serial numbers, which are called ‘ghost’ guns,” police said.
‘Coffee with a Cop’ April 14
Chino police will host a “Coffee with a Cop” event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Starbucks, 4013 Grand Ave., Chino.
Residents can speak with police officers and meet Chino Police dispatchers.
Information: facebook.com/chinopolicedept.
Distracted driver operation held
Chino Hills police conducted an enforcement operation Thursday that focused on drivers violating the hands-free cell phone law.
“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” Deputy Sokly Chau said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”
Drivers are prohibited from holding a phone or electronic communication device for talking, texting or using an app, the deputy said.
First-time offenders can face a fine, but second time offenders within 36 months can receive a point on their driving record, Deputy Chau said.
Funding for the program comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Blood drive April 22
Chino Valley Fire District and Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 22 at the fire district training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a Counting on You in 2022 tote bag.
Information: 1- (800) 879-4484.
Stabbing suspect arrested
A 19-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested March 31 on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with multiple stab wounds at a home in Chino Hills.
Jeffery Makarounas is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino Hills police were called at 10:36 p.m. to a home in the 2300 block of Norte Vista Drive on a report of a stabbing victim, and immediately began treating the victim, said Detective Andrew McCoy.
“Chino Valley Fire District personnel arrived at the scene and continued life saving measures,” the detective said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”
The unidentified victim is a 29-year-old man from Chino Hills, he added.
Deputies arrested the suspect at the scene.
“The incident was an isolated event and there are no outstanding suspects,” Detective McCoy said.
Sharps collection May 14
Residents can dispose of used needles, syringes and lancets at a Chino Valley Fire District collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
“Disposing sharps in the garbage can injure family members, the public or your garbage collector and recycling workers,” said fire district spokes woman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
Residents can also dispose of their sharps throughout the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 1430 Cucamonga Ave. Ontario and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2824 E. W St., San Bernardino.
Information: chinovalley fire.org or (909) 902-5260.
Fred L. Burns award nominations sought
There wasn’t a winner of the Chino Valley Fire District’s Fred L. Burns Community Service Award in 2021, and officials are revving up efforts this year to receive nominations from the public.
Nominations for the 2022 award will be accepted through midnight Thursday, Dec. 31.
Submissions can be made online at chinovalleyfire.org, access the Community Relations tab and click on the Fred L. Burns Award header in the dropdown menu.
A tab can also be found on the “hot topics” section of the fire district website on the left-hand side of the page.
“The Fred L. Burns Award was established to recognize an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Chino Valley Fire District in the area of furthering the district’s mission statement or who has made a significant contribution to the Chino Valley community in the area of community service in support of public safety,” Mrs. De Guevara said. “The fire district’s mission is to provide exceptional service and safeguard the community.”
Chino Valley Fire board members approved the award in 1993, and honored board member Fred L. Burns as its first recipient.
Past winners are Al McCombs, former Champion publisher-owner (1994); Fred Heene, municipal court judge (1995); Fred Aguiar, assemblyman (1996); Ralph Berger, retired fire captain and fire foundation member (1997); Karen Haughey, Soroptimist and community volunteer (1998); Patti Aguiar, fire foundation member and David and Charleen King (1999); Rod Federwisch, school principal (2000); Bob Frady, fire foundation volunteer (2001); Donna DeBie, fire foundation volunteer (2002); Sondra Elrod, fire foundation volunteer (2003); Tom Haughey, fire foundation volunteer (2004); Sarah Evinger, fire foundation president (2005); Rob DePartee, fire district chaplain (2006); Scott Snyder, videographer (2013); Gary Ovitt, former San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor, and Ron Nadeau Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council founding member (2015); Vincent Dominguez, Chino Valley Fire Junior Firefighter and cancer survivor (2016); and Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council President Charlie Blank and community member Peter Pirritano (2020).
No awards were given from 2007-12, and in 2014, 2017-19 and 2021.
