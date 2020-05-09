Chino Police Department
Thursday, April 30
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
Mail theft, 13500 block of Devonshire Lane, 9 a.m.
Assault, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:27 p.m.
Theft, 8300 block of Chino Corona Road, 4:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 8:03 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6100 block of Satterfield Way, 9 p.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 1
Theft, 14000 block of Laurelwood Place, 7 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 7:35 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Independence Street, 6:20 p.m.
Saturday, May 2
Identity theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Arson, 12600 block of Wells Place, 12:14 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:05 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Fern Avenue, 5:04 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10 a.m.
Robbery, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12;08 p.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
Throwing a substance at a vehicle, Schaefer and Central avenues, 3:40 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13200 block of Derby Avenue, 6 p.m.
Using tear gas against a person except in self defense, 5800 block of Edison Avenue, 8:38 p.m.
Sunday, May 3
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Wisteria Place, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:06 a.m.
Fictitious check, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:54 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Heather Circle, 4:31 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Euclid Avenue, 5 a.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Edison Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:26 p.m.
Monday, May 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of Garcia Avenue, 2:42 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:15 a.m.
Possession of narcotics for sale, 11900 block of Vernon Avenue, 7:56 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
Identity theft, 12800 block of Stonybrook Place, 3:15 p.m.
Mail theft, 13400 block of Gold Medal Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:22 p.m.
Tuesday, May 5
Arson, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 2:41 a.m.
Vandalism, 4900 block of Riverside Drive, 7:50 a.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Columbus Street and Central Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 5:38 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
Wednesday, May 6
Forgery, 12400 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 7:54 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Thursday, April 30
Possession of a controlled substance, Woodview Road and Venezia Terrace Drive, 4:28 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14600 block of Moon Crest Lane, 6:43 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Fox Run Drive, 6:53 a.m.
Theft, 2300 block of Olympic View Drive, 8:34 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of Star Crest Drive, 10:21 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Stone Mountain Drive, 11:31 a.m.
Theft, 2400 block of Norte Vista Drive, 7:31 p.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
Burglary, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:39 p.m.
Friday, May 1
Identity theft, 16200 block of Shadow Mountain Drive, 3:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
Saturday, May 2
Under the influence, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:57 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Village Drive, 2:11 p.m.
Shoplifting, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
Identity theft, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
Sunday, May 3
Vandalism, 3100 block of Mill Hollow Drive, 9:11 a.m.
Trespassing, 16100 block of Pinnacle Road, 1:46 p.m.
Under the influence, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:36 p.m.
Monday, May 4
Burglary, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 9:10 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4300 block of Saint Andrews Drive, 4:41 p.m.
Tuesday, May 5
Assault, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 4:22 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15300 block of Carmelita Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Wednesday, May 6
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:15 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Deerbrook Lane, 7:22 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:49 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Canyon Hills Road, 12:20 p.m.
Vandalism, 2400 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 12:58 p.m.
Identity theft, 3100 block of Champion Street, 1:33 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 4:03 p.m.
Trespassing, 15100 block of Hibiscus Avenue, 6:38 p.m.
Theft, La Sierra and Monteverde drives, 6:39 p.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Pepperwood Lane, 9:31 p.m.
