Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Assault, 13800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:56 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Russell Avenue, 5:28 a.m.
Theft, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11500 block of Telephone Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Norton Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 2:31 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 8:04 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4800 block of Allesandro Street, 11 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, 12:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13800 block of Cherry Court, 4:33 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Lilac Street, 9:23 a.m.
Assault, 4700 block of Harrison Street, 11:55 a.m.
Identity theft, Central Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 11:58 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, San Antonio Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 3:35 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Lupe Street, 11:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 15700 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
Identity theft, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 2:32 p.m.
Theft, 5300 block of Malibu Way, 3 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11700 block of Harding Court, 3:28 p.m.
Trailer theft, 13600 block of Yorba Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
Mail theft, 15900 block of East Preserve Loop, 7:24 p.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 8 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 6000 block of Barbara Street, 8:40 p.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 2:31 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Fifth Street, 5:29 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Begonia Avenue, 7 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 11700 block of Vernon Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 11:36 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Vandalism, 13500 block of Rancho Del Chino Avenue, 2 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:39 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Central Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12800 block of Zinnea Avenue, 6 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
Vandalism, 5800 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 9:17 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:57 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26
Vandalism, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 11 a.m.
Identity theft, 8700 block of Founders Grove Street, 11:25 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Forgery, 6100 block of Winona Street, 11:01 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Assault, 15900 block of Tanberry Drive, 1:43 a.m.
Burglary, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 6:35 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:42 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:34 p.m.
Drunk in public, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:21 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:30 a.m.
Burglary, 5000 block of Los Serranos Road, 9:37 a.m.
Identity theft, 15700 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 10:12 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
Identity theft, 15900 block of Wilmington Road, 7:36 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 3:03 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Reservoir Place and Eucalyptus Avenue, 4:41 a.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, Acorn Street and Buckingham Road, 8:03 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Ranch House Road, 9:33 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 4:30 p.m.
Theft, 3500 block of Terrace Drive, 5:26 p.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 5300 block of Phillips Boulevard (county area), 10:34 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Bayberry Drive, 11:42 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Identity theft, 13100 block of Spire Circle, 8:41 a.m.
Vandalism, Aviano Lane and Woodview Road, 9:13 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Oak Canyon Drive, 11:19 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:47 a.m.
Vandalism, 2900 block of English Place, 1:57 p.m.
Drugs found on a person in police custody, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:03 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2700 block of English Road, 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 8:10 a.m.
Identity theft, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 8:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:42 a.m.
Assault, Peyton Drive and Chino Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2200 block of Notre Vista Drive, 9:39 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:40 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Burglary, 4200 block of Val Verde Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Daisy Drive, 3:27 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 4:09 p.m.
