Fire board to meet Nov. 18
Chino Valley Fire District board members rescheduled their Wednesday, Nov. 11 meeting to Wednesday, Nov. 18 because of the Veteran’s Day holiday.
Board members usually meet at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.
Meetings have taken place at the Chino Valley Fire District Training Center at 5092 Schaefer Ave. in Chino for several months because the facility is larger than the board room at the fire administration building to easier accommodate social distancing guidelines.
The fire district will publish its agenda for the Nov. 18 meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Information: 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Man fatally shot in county area
Investigators with the Chino Hills Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man at a home in the 11200 block of Chico Avenue in the unincorporated area of Montclair.
Chino Hills Police has jurisdiction in the county areas of Chino and Montclair.
Deputies were called at 6:04 p.m. on a report of a shooting, finding 18-year-old Kevin Castro suffering from a gunshot wound, said Detective Gerad Laing.
The deputies performed life-saving measures on the man before he was taken to a hospital. The victim died at 6:54 p.m., Detective Laing said.
“Detectives learned that Mr. Castro and some friends were outside of a residence and became involved in an argument with subjects at a nearby home,” the detective said. “The argument led to a physical fight and Mr. Castro was shot during the fight.”
The shooter and others involved in the fight fled before deputies could arrive, Detective Laing added.
