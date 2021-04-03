Chino man arrested in murder
An 18-year-old Chino man was among two people arrested March 26 in connection with the Jan. 27 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Moreno Valley.
London Tariq Strider, of Chino, is being held without bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning after his 8 a.m. arrest on East Preserve Loop in Chino.
The second suspect, identified as Michael Reed, 28, of Perris, was arrested in Alhambra. He is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Both men are each facing one count of murder with malice, jail records show.
Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators said deputies were called to Lasselle Street and Avenida Classic in Moreno Valley at 9:29 p.m. Jan. 27 on a report of a male found unresponsive in a vehicle, Sgt. Rick Espinoza said.
The teen, Markese Benny Holland, 17, of San Bernardino, was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Espinoza said.
Anyone with information can call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Division at (951) 955-2777.
Sharps collection April 24
Chino Valley Fire District will host a free sharps waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at its Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
“All sharps shall be in an approved sharps container,” according to a Chino Valley Fire flyer. “Unauthorized containers will not be accepted.”
New sharps containers can be picked up at the event, but container replacement is based on availability.
The event is only open to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino. Proof of residency will be required.
Social distancing and face coverings are required.
Information: (909) 902-5280, ext. 8809.
Bike and Hot Rod show May 22
The 12th annual Chino Valley Fire Foundation Bike and Hot Rod show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Information: chinovalleyfirefoundation.com.
