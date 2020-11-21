‘Click it or Ticket’ through Nov. 29
Chino and Chino Hills police departments are taking part in this year’s Click it or Ticket seat belt enforcement operation through Nov. 29.
“Wearing a seat belt is your best defense on the road,” said Chino Police Sgt. Ted Olden. “It only takes a few seconds and helps keep you and your family safe.”
Seat belt violations can cost $162
Children must be properly secured in a safety seat in the second row of the vehicle until they are at least eight years old, according to California traffic laws. Rear-facing seats are required for children under age 2, or until they reach 40 pounds or 40 inches in height.
“California has a primary seat belt law, which allows law enforcement officers to ticket someone for not wearing a seat belt without committing another traffic violation,” Sgt. Olden said.
He said seat belt use in California is 96 percent among drivers and 76 percent of rear-seat passengers.
Funding for the program comes from the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
