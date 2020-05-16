Stolen vehicle suspect jailed
A man trying to cash in stolen lottery tickets at a Circle K store in Chino Hills last Saturday morning was arrested after Chino Hills Police learned he was also in possession of a stolen car.
Sameer Badran, 30, of Corona was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was arrested at 6:17 a.m. and released on $0 bail at 2:47 p.m. because of California’s emergency bail policy for most misdemeanor and felony arrestees.
Deputies went to the Circle K at 14220 Chino Hills Parkway on a report a man was trying to cash in stolen lottery tickets, said Deputy Thomas Mabry.
“Mr. Badran is believed to be involved in several thefts and vehicle burglaries in Chino Hills, the deputy said.
Water main break reported
A water main break in Chino Monday night shut down the intersection of San Antonio Avenue and Edam Court, city officials reported.
City of Chino Public Works crews went to the area around 8 p.m. and spent about six hours making repairs.
Motorists living between Edison Avenue and Edam Court were allowed to get their homes during the closure, city officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.