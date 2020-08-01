Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 22
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6900 block of Montego Street, 6:14 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 13300 block of Branding Iron Place, 11:34 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6100 block of Satterfield Way, 12:25 p.m.
Mail theft, 14000 block of 12th Street, 3:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6300 block of Susana Street, 7 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5900 block of Edison Avenue, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6800 block of Laurel Court, 1:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 12:39 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5300 block of G Street, 2:27 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
Mail theft, 12300 block of Concord Court, 6:38 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Francis Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Harrison Street, 1:47 a.m.
Robbery, 6700 block of Jasmine Court, 3 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1 p.m.
Theft, 5100 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
Assault, 14700 block of Yorba Court, 4:56 p.m.
Vandalism, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 6:52 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Stolen vehicle, 12500 block of Holly Avenue, 1:47 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:26 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Sunday, July 26
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:49 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of Noble Place, 6 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Reservoir Street, 6:28 p.m.
Vandalism, 11900 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 p.m.
Monday, July 27
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 7:43 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of 12th Street, 4:27 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Ross Avenue, 5:29 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 p.m.
Robbery, 15800 block of Moonflower Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 22
Theft, 14600 block of Lost Trail Drive, 11:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3800 block of Soquel Canyon Parkway, 11:30 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of High Knoll Drive, 1:02 p.m.
Vandalism, 2600 block of Grand Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 13200 block of Setting Sun Court, 2:40 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 3:52 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Stolen vehicle, 3800 block of Bayberry Drive, 6:56 a.m.
Mail theft, 14700 block of Maplewood Drive, 8:32 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2400 block of Monte Royale Drive, 9:30 a.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:01 a.m.
Friday, July 24
Theft, 2400 block of Grand Oak Circle, 8:51 a.m.
Burglary, 4300 block of Village Drive, 10:49 a.m.
Saturday, July 25
Under the influence, 3900 block of Bayberry Drive, 12:40 p.m.
Identity theft, 4200 block of Pepperwood Lane, 4:26 p.m.
Sunday, July 26
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Valle Vista Drive, 7:12 a.m.
Under the influence, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of Mesa Boulevard, 11:14 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 8:49 p.m.
Monday, July 27
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2600 block of Pointe Coupee, 9:30 a.m.
Assault, 4600 block of Willowbend Court, 9:36 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2600 block of La Salle Point, 10:11 a.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Turquoise Circle, 12:17 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 15600 block of Hemlock Lane, 4:58 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
Possession of narcotics, 16700 block of Swift Fox Avenue, 6:39 a.m.
Identity theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 3 p.m.
Assault, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:29 p.m.
Fraud, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 5:05 p.m.
Assault, 15200 block of Turquoise Circle North, 8:52 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Theft, 2300 block of Vista Moora Avenue, 8:23 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:15 p.m.
Theft, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
