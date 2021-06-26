Chino Police Department
Wednesday, June 16
Possession of a controlled substance, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Ross Avenue, 5:09 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of 13th Street, 6:50 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 8:30 a.m.
Indecent exposure, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 1:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:36 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 7 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 10:13 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Obstruction of a police officer, 13100 block of 11th Street, midnight.
Assault, 13100 block of 11th Street, 1:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Orange Avenue, 2:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8400 block of Flight Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5600 block of Park Place, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, 8:12 p.m.
Giving false identification to police, 12800 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14000 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Theft of motor vehicles, 3900 block of Jose Street, 12:50 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Child cruelty, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Possession of ammunition by prohibited person, 15600 block of El Prado Road, 4:55 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Pine and Meadowhouse avenues, 5:13 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 7 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Philadelphia Street and East End Avenue, 7:11 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 16500 block of El Prado Road, 8:19 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:45 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:58 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 3800 block of Riverside Drive, 11:36 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Driving under the influence, 13200 block of 14th Street, 5:15 a.m.
Vandalism, 4400 block of Edison Avenue, 10:40 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3500 block of Placentia Court, 12:24 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 8300 block of Pine Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
Bicycle theft, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 1 a.m.
Burglary, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, 1:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:59 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4400 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 3:46 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
Assault, 6700 block of Aster Court, 4:02 p.m.
Causing injury to a child, 18500 block of Palmer Road, 5 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 4800 block of Riverside Drive, 9:58 p.m.
Monday, June 21
Burglary, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 3 a.m.
Mail theft, 6200 block of Prescott Court, 4:40 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Almond Avenue, 7:16 a.m.
Causing injury to an elder, 3600 block of Alicia Way, 7:42 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Almond Avenue, 7:43 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Cambridge Court, 8:35 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
Theft, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 8:25 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13600 block of Yorba Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 10:03 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, June 16
Possession of drug materials, 15300 block of Monterey Avenue, 1:41 a.m.
Fraud, 2900 block of Venezia Terrace Drive, 8:57 a.m.
Identity theft, 15000 block of Ashwood Lane, 9:09 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 15300 block of Monterey Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3700 block of Bayberry Drive, 10:32 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Burglary, 3400 block of Marble Ridge Road, 7:15 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 11:51 a.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:43 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 11:49 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Driving under the influence, 3100 block of English Road, 2:26 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Mystic Canyon Drive and Seven Oaks Street, 4:41 p.m.
Fraud, 17400 block of East Park, 5:02 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Assault, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:28 a.m.
Sunday, June 20
Attempted robbery, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 2:34 p.m.
Assault, 13600 block of Meadow Crest Drive, 4:53 p.m.
Assault, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 10:45 p.m.
Monday, June 21
Burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 9:59 a.m.
Attempted robbery, 14800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
Drunk in public, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:04 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15500 block of Timberidge Lane, 6:23 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Butterfield Ranch Road and Pine Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Possession of a controlled substance, Grande and Eucalyptus Avenue, 10:32 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2400 block of Pointe Coupee, 9:09 a.m.
Assault, Bird Farm Road and Ramona Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:22 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
Attempted robbery, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:27 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
Attempted vehicle burglary, 3200 block of Skyview Ridge, 4:05 p.m.
Bad check offense, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:15 p.m.
