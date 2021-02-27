Neighborhood Watch meeting
The Chino Hills Police Department will hold a virtual Neighborhood Watch meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. The purpose of the meeting is to encourage existing groups to host their own meetings virtually and continue their vigilance in observing and reporting crime in their neighborhoods, said Sgt. Laura Addy.
An email was sent to all current members. Those who respond will receive a meeting link specific to the night they choose to attend.
Residents who would like to attend the meeting should contact Crime Prevention Specialist Dulce Stone at dstone@sbcsd.org or at (909) 364-2038.
Assault suspect arrested
Chino police jailed a 42-year-old man last Saturday night on suspicion of child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon and assault resulting in great bodily injury after a fight Sunday night in the 11900 block of Central Avenue in Chino.
Enrique Torres Bahena was booked on $100,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Jail records show he was released on bail at 5:13 p.m. Sunday.
Police learned the suspect was involved in a fight with another man at 6:52 p.m., said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“During the altercation, Mr. Torres’ juvenile daughter intervened and was struck in the face by Mr. Torres,” the sergeant said. “Mr. Torres then struck the male victim multiple times in the face and arms with a belt buckle.”
The daughter was not injured.
“Mr. Torres and the victim had been drinking alcohol in the residence. An argument ensued that led to the altercation,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The unidentified victim suffered a laceration to the side of his head and several abrasions on his arms. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital.
Pursuit suspect caught on freeway
A 55-year-old Chino Hills woman was arrested Feb. 14 on suspicion of leading Chino Hills police on a pursuit Feb. 14 that ended on the 71 Freeway south of Butterfield Ranch Road.
Lizette Lynn Lozano was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony evading, jail records indicate.
Chino Hills police were called about 8:30 p.m. about a reckless driver in a white Honda Civic in the area of the 14900 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, said Sgt. Narcie Sousa.
“Deputies witnessed the Honda speeding in the area. Deputies initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and led deputies in a vehicle pursuit,” Sgt. Sousa said.
The driver got on the 71 Freeway at Butterfield Ranch Road but pulled over onto the shoulder.
“Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop and the driver was arrested,” Sgt. Sousa said.
Weapons found during arrest
A transient with a last known address in Glendora was arrested Feb. 16 after pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend and vandalizing her car before Chino police located several weapons, including a crossbow and arrows, an air-soft handgun, illegal narcotics and stolen property inside his car.
Devin Patrick Case, 34, was booked on $500,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of stalking, possession of a controlled substance for sale, exhibiting a deadly weapon, vandalism and a parole violation, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police officers were called at 4:27 a.m. to the 14200 block of Whitebark Avenue on a report of a man with a gun report, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Officers learned that the victim and Mr. Case had been in a previous dating relationship,” the sergeant said. “Since their breakup, Mr. Case has been stalking and threatening the victim.”
Officers found Mr. Case inside his vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in Chino where he was taken into custody without incident, Sgt. Jacquez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.