Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 27
Identity theft, 6000 block of Vicente Street, midnight.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:32 a.m.
Assault, 6700 block of Chino Avenue, 2:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 5:26 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, on Central Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 8:16 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:23 a.m.
Burglary, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 3:06 p.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
Burglary, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 5:31 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:03 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12500 block of Benson Avenue, 12:29 a.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 12:37 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Telephone Avenue, 1:28 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:55 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 1:20 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 3 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 4:06 p.m.
Vandalism, 4800 block of Liberty Street, 5:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 7:15 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Theft, 12500 block of Jacaranda Place, 8:29 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:18 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Theft from motor vehicles, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 2:41 a.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Edison Avenue, 8:08 a.m.
Vandalism, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 11 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Liberty Street, 2 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4900 block of Liberty Street, 2 p.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 5 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 15400 block of Dupont Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Driving under the influence, Washington and Central avenues, 3:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
Assault, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 8:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
Vandalism, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 2:04 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:10 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 5:38 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Edison and Mountain avenues, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Mail theft, 7500 block of Meridian Street, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Irish River Avenue, 1:08 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 6600 block of Riverside Drive, 3:52 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:47 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of 10th Street, 12:52 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1 p.m.
Vandalism, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 6 p.m.
Assault, 12700 block of 17th Street, 9:10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 13700 block of Benson Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
Burglary, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 6:50 a.m.
Felon in possession of a stun gun, 4600 block of Chino Avenue, 9:18 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
Arrestee in possession of narcotics, 4300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:24 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 9:50 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:15 a.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:08 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
Assault on an elderly person, 13400 block of Saratoga Place, 2:42 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:02 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
Possession of a switchblade, 4800 block of Revere Street, 5:52 p.m.
Minor operating a vehicle while carrying alcohol, 12400 block of Silkleaf Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
Vandalism, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 12:01 a.m.
Theft, 12200 block of Colony Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
Mail theft, 15800 block of Approach Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 27
Theft, 3700 block of Madras Drive, 6:16 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
Trespassing, 1700 block of Walnut Creek Drive, 2:08 p.m.
Vandalism, 6300 block of Mystic Canyon Drive, 4:57 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Copper Road, 9:48 a.m.
Burglary, 1900 block of Paseo Grande, 11:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4900 block of Soquel Canyon Parkway, 12:07 p.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:52 p.m.
Theft, 2200 block of Avenida La Paz, 6:12 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Elinvar Drive and Moonstone Road, 9:53 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15500 block of Del Norte Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3400 block of Terrace Drive, 7:27 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue, 9:53 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Burglary, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:49 a.m.
Bad check offense, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 10:36 a.m.
Vandalism, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2900 block of Riverside Drive, 2:57 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Possession of a controlled substance, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14800 block of Kelty Court, 10:01 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Elinvar Drive, 6:11 p.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 6:55 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:23 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Under the influence, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:15 a.m.
Burglary, 14300 block of Ilex Drive, 12:56 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:14 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 8:55 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 9:22 a.m.
Under the influence, 3200 block of Briar Court, 8:26 p.m.
