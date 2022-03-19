DUI checkpoint nets four arrests
Four drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and 43 others were cited during a DUI checkpoint March 11 in the 11900 block of Central Avenue in Chino.
More than 1,700 vehicle passed through the checkpoint between 6:30 p.m. and midnight, Chino police said.
“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” police said in a statement.
Stabbing suspect arrested
A 21-year-old Montclair woman was arrested early March 8 on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after a person was stabbed in Chino after an altercation, police said.
Jessica Diamond Gomez is being held on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, jail records show.
Police were called at 2 a.m. to the 15200 block of Van Vliet Avenue on a report of a stabbing after a fight between two co-workers, Lt. Nick Marotta said.
“The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries,” Lt. Marotta said.
At 3:15 a.m., the suspect called Chino police to provide a statement and she was arrested at 5 a.m., the lieutenant said.
Sharps collection May 14
Residents can dispose of used needles, syringes and lancets at a Chino Valley Fire District collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
“Disposing sharps in the garbage can injure family members, the public or your garbage collector and recycling workers,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
Residents can also dispose of their sharps throughout the year from 9 to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 1430 Cucamonga Ave. Ontario and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2824 E. W St., San Bernardino.
Information: chinovalley fire.org or (909) 902-5260.
Salute to Public Safety Wednesday
The 2022 Salute to Public Safety luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The event will honor employees of the Chino and Chino Hills police department and the Chino Valley Fire District. The employees of the year in each department will be recognized.
Cost is $55 for Chino Valley Chamber members or $75 for non-members. Meal options are peppercorn tri-tip or vegan eggplant and zucchini stack.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com.
Fire chief swearing in March 24
Chino Valley Fire District Chief Dave Williams will be officially sworn in at a 3 p.m. ceremony Thursday, March 24 at Station 61, 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
A ceremony planned for Jan. 20 was scrapped because of coronavirus concerns.
Chino Valley Fire District board of directors selected Chief Williams as the district’s new fire chief in August and he became the chief the day after Chief Tim Shackelford retired on Dec. 30.
Chief Williams, a Chino Hills resident and married father of two children, was hired by the fire district in 2008 and has more than 25 years in the fire service.
At Chino Valley Fire, he has worked as a firefighter-paramedic, captain, training captain, battalion chief and deputy chief of emergency medical services and training.
Chief Williams has an associate degree in emergency medical services from Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, a bachelor’s degree in business and human resources from Cal Poly Pomona, and is pursuing a master’s of business administration degree in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne. He is enrolled in the Executive Officer Program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Community Academy to begin
Chino police will conduct a 10-week Community Academy from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 16 to May 18 at police department headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way, Chino.
Participants will learn about Chino Police Department’s units and how each one plays a vital role.
Information: chi nopd.wufoo/forms/w1qo7e8n0fbmsle or Andrea Fletcher at (909) 334-3217 or email afletcher@chinopd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.