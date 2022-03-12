Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 2
Identity theft, 4100 block of Polk Court, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Identity theft, 13700 block of Benson Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Norton Avenue, 1:50 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 8:15 a.m.
Theft, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Possession of a weapon at school, 15000 block of Main Street, 8:42 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5400 block of G Street, 9:25 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:46 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 10:25 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4900 block of F Street, 1:17 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 4 p.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3600 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:37 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 3:06 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 7:42 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 10 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15700 block of El Prado Road, 4:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of 14th Street, 7:38 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 7:43 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Disorderly conduct, 13500 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:20 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:08 a.m.
Felon in possession of a firearm, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Soper Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Theft with intent to sell, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 3:44 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 13300 block of Euclid Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Phillips Boulevard, 6:55 p.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Benson Avenue, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12400 block of Cedar Avenue, 11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
Saturday, March 5
Assault, 13100 block of Copra Avenue, 1:33 a.m.
Vandalism, 12700 block of Third Street, 2:23 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4800 block of Riverside Drive, 8:11 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10 a.m.
Vandalism, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Equestrian Court, 2:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4400 block of Heather Circle, 2:44 p.m.
Assault, 8900 block of McCarty Road, 3:34 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 9 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
Sunday, March 6
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 1:42 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:11 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
Indecent exposure, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Huckleberry Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Monday, March 7
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:13 a.m.
Assault, 8100 block of West Preserve Loop, 1:19 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
Shooting at an inhabited dwelling, 12900 block of 11th Street, 5:05 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicle, 8600 block of Candlewood Street, 5:43 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Terry Street, 6:21 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of Lincoln Avenue, 4 p.m.
Identity theft, 5600 block of Buckthorn Court, 4:18 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of Harrison Street, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Smoketree Place, 5 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Marigold Drive, 7:24 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12500 block of Benson Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
Exhibiting a deadly weapon, Benson Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 6:35 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:16 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 14800 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:47 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 2
Theft, 15700 block of Sprig Street, 10:39 a.m.
Assault, 15300 block of Ilex Drive, 2:01 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
Possession of narcotics, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:18 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Bayberry Drive, 7:14 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:12 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 3:54 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Carbon Canyon Road and Chino Hills Parkway, 11:45 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Burglary, 2500 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 9:44 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:02 p.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:28 p.m.
Pick pocket, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:47 p.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 14000 block of City Center Drive, 5:03 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Burglary, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:56 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:06 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:14 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:13 a.m.
Pick pocket, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:24 a.m.
Stolen license plate, Peyton Drive and Payne Ranch Road, 12:46 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Fleetwood Lane, 1:25 p.m.
Trespassing, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Olympic View Drive, 9:09 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Monte Royale Drive, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 6
Theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:39 a.m.
Attempted burglary, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6300 block of Viola Terrace, 8:03 p.m.
Monday, March 7
Stolen license plate, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 6:13 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:37 a.m.
Burglary, 11800 block of Vista Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, Slate Drive and Butterfield Ranch Road, 5:53 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 5:59 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4300 block of Village Drive, 10:39 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2600 block of Pointe Coupee, 4:42 p.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:56 p.m.
